SRT ALUMINUM FOLDING ARCHED RAMP: PRODUCT REVIEW

PRODUCT: SRT’s aluminum folding dirt bike ramp is arched in design, is made from 1 1/2-inch extra-thick-walled rectangular tube runners that make for a 700-pound dispersed load capacity. It features reinforced-angle cut ends that provide greater contact area between the ramp and ground for added safety. It’s constructed out of 6061 T6 aluminum with non-slip coating and high-density poly non-scratch tips. The ramp is 90 inches long and 11 inches wide. Folded, it’s 45 inches in length.

OUR TAKE: Thinking back to the time when we used 2x4s as loading ramps, the ramp world has certainly evolved. SRT’s ramp is brilliantly sturdy, folds up nicely, has proper rubberized pads where it lays on your tailgate, and is light and easy to manage. The wide platform makes off-center approaches a non-issue, and the arched design lets the angle help with loading and unloading ease. Overall, A+ on the design, ease of use, weight and storage functionality.

PRICE: $105.99

CONTACT: www.srtoffroad.com