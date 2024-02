2024 BETA 450 RX MOTOCROSS BIKE : FIRST RIDE IMPRESSION VIDEO

The 2024 BETA 450RX motocross model is here! We finally got our first chance to ride the new motocross model at a very muddy Glen Helen Raceway. The bike has KYB suspension, a trick map suite in the handlebar pad, black swing arm, steel frame, Maxxis tires, hydraulic clutch, easy pull off seat with button, race inspired styling and much more. See what we thought on our first day out on the 2024 BETA 450RX now!