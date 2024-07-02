ALL NEW 2025 HUSQVARNA TC85 ANNOUNCED : 2-STROKE TUESDAY
The rumors are true Husqvarna has just announced an all new TC 85 for 2025 featuring an all new chassis, engine updates, new WP shock, new styling and more. See the official release and images from Husqvarna below:
For 2025, Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to announce a new generation TC 85 to underline its continued development of high-performance, 2-stroke minicycles. The competition-focused machine is now built around an all-new chassis that offers significant improvements to handling and stability, while an updated engine boosts bottom to mid-range power. Further components introduced to improve the on-track experience for all young riders include the new WP shock, swingarm, and ergonomic bodywork. Rounding out the changes, new graphics to match the full-size models create a modern and unified look for the class-leading TC 85.
The 85 cc 2-stroke engine benefits from several new components, all introduced to create stronger power in the low to mid-range without sacrificing top-end performance. The updates include a new cylinder head, spark plug, ignition, and exhaust, with the settings inside the Keihin carburettor adjusted to suit the improved engine. Finally, when compared to the outgoing generation, the engine is rotated three degrees upwards at the front, and by pivoting from the same mounting point at the swingarm, the weight is distributed more effectively for improved cornering and jumping.
- Revised engine – delivers a significant boost from low to mid-range power
- New frame – with revised geometry for improved stability and handling
- New swingarm – 300 g lighter and made using an updated process for optimal rigidity
- New WP XACT rear shock with shorter travel – refines balance and stability
- New bodywork – scaled down from the full-size machines with ergonomics to suit youth riders
- New graphics – replicating the same the design as the full-size models for a modern, unified look
- Easily adjustable WP XACT forks – optimal performance and low weight
- MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tyres – exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction
- Two engine maps – for maximum performance and reliability in all conditions
- Formula brakes and Galfer discs – deliver best-in-class stopping power
- Miba hydraulic clutch system – consistent action and durability
- High-grip seat cover – maximum comfort and control
- Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs – low unsprung weight and exceptional strength
- Premium components – ensures best-in-class performance and durability
To maximise the performance and allow riders to personalise the new TC 85, a concise selection of Technical Accessories has been developed. The range includes high quality, competition-focused components for both the engine and chassis to further enhance the riding experience. Additionally, the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection features a comprehensive range of apparel designed to perform on track. This ensures all youngsters can ride with maximum comfort, safety, style, and to the best of their ability at all times.
