ELECTRIC START SUZUKI RM250 : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

How about an electric start Suzuki ? No this is not a brand new machine that just rolled off Suzuki’s assembly line in Japan! This machine landed on US shore back in 2006, Charles and the crew at MxRevival got their hands on it and decided to give it some love with the addition of a magic button!

This machine is the most recent “Giveaway Build” from MxRevival. You can find more information about the build if you scroll down and watch the YouTube videos at the bottom of this post.

Panthera makes the E-Starter used on this build. I looks clean but to be honest we don’t know much about it besides the specifications that are on their website.

The wheel set gives the bike a very unique look compared to the stock units.

Cone pipes on two-strokes just add a cool factor that can’t be denied and HYGGE makes them for a variety of models now.

Check out the videos from Charles at MxRevival on this insane RM250 build.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>