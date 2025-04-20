TESTING BIKES AND TELLING LIES AT THE NEVADA 200: THE WRAP

Last weekend had the best riding of the year. Pete Murray, Gary Jones and I crammed ourselves into Pete’s pick up and made the drive to Caliente, Nevada for the 41st Motion Pro Nevada 200 Trail Ride. The only tragedy of this is that of the 41 times that Scot Harden has put this on, I’ve only attended twice. It’s three days of riding in a part of Nevada that has some of the best single track in the state.

This event was originally the product of a collaboration between Casey Folks and Scot. Casey has been gone since 2017, and now the event is under the umbrella of Harden Off-Road. But, Casey is still very much a part of the weekend. The attitude and vibe that permeates the weekend is all about irreverence, camaraderie and comedy. The riding is certainly good, but it’s secondary to the mischief that takes place when you get a large group of desert scoundrels together in one place. No one is safe.

For me, the weekend provided a great opportunity to test two bikes that will be in the July, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike. Pete Murray was on a GasGas EX300 two-stroke and I was on a GasGas EC450F four-stroke. I really didn’t know which bike would be best. The event might have the words “trail ride” right in the title, but it eventually degenerates into a trail race. Here’s the routine: at the start of each day and after each stop, the riders queue up behind Scot and Rodney Smith–who’s one of Scot’s main lieutenants for the ride. We’re all instructed to wait four minutes or so before leaving in groups of two, allowing dust to clear between each row. Skyler Howes, Lendon Smith, Pete, Gary and I were in front and riders generally followed instructions–until they didn’t. Eventually the old bastards all had racing flashbacks and it was game on. By the second day, I learned it was best to fade back until I found a peaceful place in the pack. Pete did his best to stay up front.

The bike selection turned out to be perfect. The EC450F is a true trail bike and is more or less the flagship of the GasGas off-road line. The EX450F cross-country racer is no longer offered. That bike was too closely related to the MC450F motocross bike, whereas the EC450 is more akin to the ES500 dual-sport bike. The EC has quite a bit more power than the dual-sport as well as stiffer suspension. Power is a good thing when you have to fend off 160 grumpy old men who all seem to remember something rude I did in the 1985 Barstow to Vegas. The suspension was perfect. The coil spring version of the WP Xact fork is the best product that WP has ever offered on a production bike. I definitely didn’t want suspension that was any stiffer. Most of the ride is in sand washes, but it has rocks, too. Lots of rocks. A big, mellow four-stroke with softish suspension is great for that. You more or less put the throttle in one position and allow the bike to go at its own pace. It never once stalled.

Pete was happy with his assignment, too. There are three 300 two-strokes in the GasGas line-up: a motocrosser (the MC300), a trail bike (the EC300) and a cross-country racer (the EX300). The EX300 is essentially the same bike as the MC300 motocross bike, but with a six-speed gearbox, softer suspension (actually the same fork as the one I had) and a few off-road items like a big tank, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel. The other 300 is the EC300, which has a headlight, softer suspension still and a much milder power delivery. The EX300 and EC300 have completely different cylinders. Pete’s mission was to ride with Skyler Howes and keep Rodney Smith in sight, and the EX was perfect for that. Pete stayed near the front, but by the end of day two, I was cooked. It turns out that I’m not young. Who knew? I still had plenty of guys to ride with. The main goal was to get in at the end of the day and not provide Scot Harden with any material for his dubious post-ride award presentations. He is an excellent master of ceremonies at the start and finish of each day.

This is one of the most well-organized off-road events there is. From the warm towels at the lunch break to the markings and the location, everything is top shelf. Harden Off Road includes Jack Johnson, Kristi Harden and Rodney Smith as the primary members of the staff. Miguel Santana is the staff photographer. The next event for them will be the Yankee Fork Rendezvous Trail Ride, September 5th – 7th in Challis, ID. You can check out Harden Off-Road here.