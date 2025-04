2025 WISECO TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Dante Oliveira proved that he’s one of the most versatile riders in the U.S. this weekend with an Open Pro win at the Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship. He won with a 3-1 score on a KTM 300 that he previously had no experience riding. Dare Demartile’s 4-2 score was good enough for second and made it two off-road specialists on the podium in front of a field of motocross guys. Derek Drake had the heartbreak story of the day. He won the first moto and had a decent lead in the second when his bike quit. Carson Brown also had some bad luck. He was second in the first moto, but went down in the second turn of race two. Eventually, he climbed up to fourth in that race to finish third overall on his KTM/Suzuki hybrid. One of the Pasha 125 Pro classes was limited to riders who are over 30 years old, and KTM development rider Ryan Morais was the official winner of both motos. Doug Dubach won the 50+ Pasha division (even though he’s over 60) and Josh Mosiman won another that was open to all riders. For more results, go to Glenhelen.com.

Pasha 125cc 30+ Pro

1. Ryan Morais 1/1

2. Steven Tokarski 2/2

3. Sean Lipanovich 4/3

4. Blayne Thompson 3/4

5. Bryce Huffman 5/5

6. Dennis Stapleton 6/7

7. Jeremy McCool 9/6

8. Nicholas Post 7/9

9. Shawn Bushnell 10/8

10. Todd Gravitt 8/10

11. Cody Brownfield 13/11

12. Brian Hulsey 12/12

13. Jeremy Mairose 16/13

14. AJ Lee 15/15

15. Dillon Jones 17/14

16. Travis Damon 11/DNF

17. Tim Stone 14/DNF

18. Dane Rouse 14/DNF

19. Tim Weigand 18/DNF

DNF Dominic Desimone DNF/DNF

Pasha Racing 125cc Pro

1. Josh Mosiman 1/2

2. Ryan Morais 2/3

3. Kai Aiello 5/4

4. JP Alvarez 7/5

5. Tristun Alvarez 6/6

6. Robbie Wageman 8/7

7. Travis Damon 12/9

8. Steven Tokarski 4/18

9. Sean Lipanovich 3/20

10. Patrick Evans 17/8

11. Ayrton Ward 14/13

12. Cody Brownfield 16/12

13. Brody Mclaughlin 18/11

14. Hayden Robinson 10/19

15. Brandon Ray DNF/1

16. Ayden Bridgeford 15/17

17. Sage Powers 25/10

18. Rusty Cobb 21/14

19. Conner Mullennix20/15

20. Jeremy Mairose 22/16

21. Bryce Huffman 9/DNF

22. Rob Holyoake 11/DNF

23. Nicholas Pos t13/DNF

24. Jacob Resetar 19/DNF

25. Dominic Desimone23/DNF

26. Luke Kalaitzian 24/DNF

27. Ryder Patridge 26/DNF

Open 2-StrokePro

1. Dante Oliveira 3/1

2. Dare Demartile 4/2

3. Carson Brown 2/4

4. Bryson Gardner 5/3

5. Trevor Stewart 7/6

6. Gary Sutherlin 11/8

7. Robbie Wageman 6/13

8. Darryn Durham1 3/7

9. Brian Mederios 10/10

10. Blayne Thompson 14/9

11. Nathan Hamlin 9/14

12. Thomas Dunn 12/17

13. Eugenio Barbaglia 21/12

14. Justin Workman 18/16

15. Tristun Alvarez 15/19

16. Derek Drake 1/34

17. Alessio Bonetta 17/21

18. Casey Langosh 19/20

19. Max Lee 23/18

20. Ezra Lewis 31/11

21. Brandon Ray 38/5

22. Luke Kalaitzian 20/24

23. Justin Muscutt 22/23rd

24. Matthew Cerami 24/22

25. Travis Damon 25/25

26. Rob Holyoake 16/36

27. John Darroch 8/DNF

28. Nolan Connolly 26/27

29. Billy Lea 29/26

30. Rocco Morse 28/28

31. Sage Powers DNF/15

32. Brock Reveal 27/32

33. Brian Begin 32/30

34. Chase Gunderson 30/35

35. Chris Bell 36/31

36. Eric Rizzo 39/29

37. Jerry Ehlers 35/33

38. Chase Kanzel 34/38

39. Ezra Tate 33/39

40. Matix Soto 37/37

DNF Ryder Patridge DNF/DNF

DNF Dennis Stapleton DNF/DNF

DNF Warren Strange DNF/DNF

DNF Ayrton Ward DNF/DNF