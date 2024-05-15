200 HOUR KTM300 XC-W PROJECT COMPLETED: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

We got a little throttle happy with our 2023 KTM 300 XC-W test bike. To our surprise we managed to log almost 200 hours (191 to be exact) of trail time on the completely stock unit in about a seven month timespan. We still can’t believe it but all those missed deadlines make sense now. We teamed up with AEO Powersports, REP Suspension, Race Winning Brands, Bulletproof Designs and a host of other industry leading companies to completely rebuild this 2023 KTM300XC-W. Here are the first studio images of our finished project.

Ray Rodden from Kinetic Ride Company was the man behind the wrenches on this project. Usually when we start a build the bike is torn apart, assessed and then the decisions are made what stays and what goes. With this build because of the sheer amount of time on the bike pretty much all the moving and wear parts were replaced except for the actual transmission gears.

Bulletproof Designs offers a wide variety of items available in the that department. We installed their billet aluminum radiator guards, chain adjusters, rear chain guide swingarm mount guard and an upgraded set of wheels that replaced the used up stock units.

We went with a full Rekluse Core Manual clutch that features their Torque-Drive technology instead of the full auto version because we liked the OEM clutch action but wanted a little more adjustability and positive traction to the rear wheel. The engine received some additional bling with a Specbolt Nickel Wurks hardware kit.

Brad at Para Pros handled the engine tear down and rebuild. The crew at Sano Metal Finishing did all the Vapor Blasting and specialty coatings. Seal’s and bearings were replaced internally using kits from Pro-X, we used a Pro-Lite piston kit from Wiseco and Andrew Langston with Langston Performance rebuilt the crankshaft.

Kickstands are a must on trail bikes and the Fastway/Pro Moto Billet kickstand is one of the best on the market.

Another company big in the protection game in TM Designworks, we are using a full coverage skid plate , front fork lug protectors, rear brake caliper protection, rear rotor protection, rear chain guide and chain sliders for one reason . They all work flawlessly!

The Seat Concepts ribbed gripper seat matches the Backyard Designs custom graphics and will keep us from sliding of the back of our newly refurbish trail weapon.

The Scalvini exhaust is easy on the eyes and provides noticeable performance gains.

Increased fuel storage with an IMS oversized tank means more trail and that makes everyone happy.

The most advanced triple clamps you can buy; the Luxon Gen3 clamps are complete works of art developed with top racers using advanced engineering techniques unique to the motocross industry. Lighter and stronger than stock they feature adjustable offset and adjustable stiffness to fine tune your ride. Bores are finish machined from the 7075-T6 aluminum after anodize ensuring precise alignment and eliminating slippage.

Mark Johnson and his entire crew at Research Engineering Performance or REP for short handled bringing our suspension back to life. Even with almost 200 hours we again were surprised how bad the overall condition wasn’t when everything was torn apart.

ICW straightened and braced up our stock radiators making them off-road ready.

Here is a little riding action of our 200 Hour KTM300 XC-W. Stay tuned for a full review.