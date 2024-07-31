2024 YAMAHA YZ65 PROJECT WITH DR.D : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we give you an exclusive look at our newest project for the mini rippers. This 2024 Yamaha YZ65 build was all about keeping it simple with some style. We work with companies like Dubach Racing Development, Maxima, VP Racing Fuels, ODI, GYTR, Backyard Designs and Dunlop.

Jared at Backyard designs made a custom kit that made our YZ65 pop.

Our test rider preferred the no waffle design ODI soft white standard grips.

Dunlop MX34 tires were used on both ends.

The only internal engine modification was the installation of a Rekluse Auto Clutch.

GYTR makes a variety of dress up items for the YZ65.

DR.D silencer extreme close up!

More GYTR bling with a little function.

Here is a look at the brand new complete DR.D Exhaust system. They have two-stroke exhaust available for a variety of models now.

This is step one in our Yamaha YZ65 build stay tuned for more!