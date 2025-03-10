2025 TALLADEGA GNCC: BAYLOR TO THE FRONT!

The first-ever Talladega GNCC took place on Sunday, March 9, and it will go down in the books as a particularly demanding event. It was the third round of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, and Mother Nature delivered a Sunday morning punch with rain and storm cells moving through the area creating slick, muddy conditions for racers to face throughout the day.

As the afternoon racers lined up, the XC1 Open Pro would be the first ones off the starting line and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make his way to the holeshot line first earning the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. However, it would be Rocky Mountain Red Bear Team Green Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor physically out front early on in the race.

While Baylor was physically out front, the XC2 250 Pro competitors were turning up the speed behind him and on adjusted time leading the top three overall spots of the day as they came through timing and scoring on lap one. That made Baylor push himself even more to try and place that time adjustment gap between himself and the top XC2 racers.

Baylor would make his way around on the last lap, coming through to take the overall win with over a two minute gap between himself and FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis. Davis, who would lead majority of the race with time adjustments and then physically, would have some misfortune on the last lap of the race but would be able to salvage a second overall finish on the day. Davis would also earn his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win in Alabama.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would get off to a great start, and as he maintained a consistent race he would come through to finish third overall on the day, and second in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Another racer putting in a good, consistent race was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski. As Witkowski came through tenth on the opening lap, he would push his head down and continue to work his way through the slick conditions, clicking off the passes for the next couple of laps. Witkowski worked his way up to third in the XC1 Open Pro class as the checkered flag flew, and fourth overall on the day.

Coming through to take fifth and sixth overall were XC2 250 Pro competitors, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes and FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan. Both Barnes and Riordan would round out the top three XC2 class finishers on the day at Talladega as well.

Finishing fourth in class and seventh overall was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley. Kelley had his work cut out for him as he started mid-pack on lap one, working his way up from there. 250 A competitor, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Chase Landers would cross the line eighth overall and first in his class, also earning him the Top Amateur honor at round three.

The AmPro Yamaha duo of Liam Draper and Kailub Russell would round out the top 10 overall finishers of the day, while also being credited with fifth and sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. The defending National Champion, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir would have a rough day as he had some bad luck on the last lap and would come through seventh in class and 11th overall on the day.

The $150 Landers KTM XC2 Holeshot Award was awarded to Rocky Mountain Red Bear Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo to start the day.

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award went to FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Tyler Scheels. But it would be TCO Off-Road KTM Canada’s Philippe Chaine coming out on top in the XC3 class while Jayson Crawford and Isaiah Brown battled their way through the conditions to finish second and third in the class.

The Talladega Top Amateur honors went to Chase Landers as he crossed the line eighth overall and first in the 250 A class. Cooper Jones would finish 14th overall and second in 250 A, making the second Top Amateur on the podium, followed by Olin Daniels who finished 17th overall and first in the 4-Stroke A Lites class at round three.

The rain would continue to fall, and as the storm cell moved out of the area all clear was given to have the morning bike racers lineup. As row one, the WXC class, took off it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing herself the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award to start her trek through the now slick and muddy terrain. It wouldn’t be long until Rocky Mountain Red Bear Team Green Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer made her way into the lead position as they came through timing and scoring on the opening lap.

As the leaders made their way through the racecourse, the call was made to throw the checkered flag as they came around to complete their second lap of the race as conditions continued to deteriorate. Archer would earn the overall race win, as well as her second WXC class win of the season. After grabbing the holeshot, Steede would hold the second place position for both laps as she came through to see the checkered flag waving. Back in third, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones would come through to round out the top three WXC class finishers and overall race finishers on the day.

As the day got underway, the rain would start to fall early in the morning creating muddy and slick conditions for the Youth bike race. Travis Lentz would lead the way early on in the race, and as he came through for his second lap would be given the checkered flag due to storm cell moving into the area. Lentz would earn his third-straight youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Kamden Krause would come through to finish second overall and in the YXC1 class, while YXC2 class winner, Phillip Arnold, rounded out the top three overall Youth bike finishers.

Cooper Duff would come through third in the YXC1 class, while Bentley Saxon and Hunter Hawkinberry came through to round out the top three in the YXC2 class. Hunter Carey came through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Caleb Johnson earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, Evan Porter earned himself the 85cc (12-13) class win, Ryder White took the 85cc (11) class win and Tripp Lewis earned the 85cc (7-10) class win. In the 65cc (10-11) class it was Shawn Remington Jr. taking the win, Daxton Mullins earned the 65 (9) class win, while Tanner Toland would take home the 65cc (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Jayden Shea taking the class win, Paisley Harris earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas would take home the Girls 65 (7-11) class win and Camden Phillips took home the Trail Rider youth class win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero honoree was Travis Free from Summertown, Tennessee. Free served in the United States Navy as a E7 CPO – Leader Chief Petty Officer. Free has just retired from the service after serving his country for 22 years. Travis will receive an AMSOIL shopping spree, commemorative American flag from Columbia flag and sign co. Plus $200 gift certificate for their online store and a $250 KANATI certificate.

After a two-week break the GNCC Racing Series will return to South Carolina for the FMF Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve on March 29-30. For more event information and a full schedule, click HERE.

Talladega GNCC Results and Points Standings

Talladega, Alabama, Round 3 of 13

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Overall Event Results:

Steward Baylor (KAW) Grant Davis (KTM) Craig Delong (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Chase Landers (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Kailub Russell (YAM)

Overall National Championship Standings:

Grant Davis (56) Benjamin Kelley (53) Angus Riordan (52) Kailub Russell (43) Michael Witkowski (43) Cody Barnes (40) Jonathan Girroir (40) Nicholas DeFeo (37) Steward Baylor (36) Lyndon Snodgrass (35)

XC1 Open Pro Event Results:

Steward Baylor (KAW) Craig Delong (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV) Josh Strang (BET) Ricky Russell (TRI)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results: