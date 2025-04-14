2025 PHILADELPHIA SUPERCROSS RESULTS & VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

The rain held off and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton recovered from a first turn tangle and then put on an impressive charge to win Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Philadelphia Supercross victory tightened up the points as the final four rounds of the season promise to be thrilling.

“It’s time to make or break. I felt great all day, and that’s how you do it: one, one, one, one [fastest qualifier in both sessions, heat race win, Main Event win]. I’m looking forward to the next race, but today was awesome. Good, dry track, not like last weekend, and I’m feeling good on the bike. It’s been fun and today was a good step in the right direction.” – Chase Sexton

RESULTS

CHASE SEXTON COOPER WEBB KEN ROCZEN MALCOLM STEWART JOEY SAVATGY

450 CLASS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

In the second of three 250SX Class East/West Showdowns in 2025, Cole Davies (west) established himself as the fastest 250SX Class racer with a statement ride over top competition. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the points leader in the Western Divisional 250SX Class, finished in second. Deegan pushed his way into second late in the race and was unable to mount an attack for the lead. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire grabbed the Holeshot when the race was re-started due to a red flag after Daxton Bennick went down. Hampshire led the early laps of the race and finished as the top racer in the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class; the finish moved Hampshire into a points tie with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, who earned fourth place in his home race of Philadelphia.

“I literally grew up watching all the guys that I’m racing right now. It’s a big stage out here, a lot of people watching, but I just focus on myself. Two in a row, I’m stoked. It’s been a long journey to get where I am. To Will – you get to keep your hair, mate. That’s two. So he gets to keep his hair, doesn’t get shaved, so he’s safe. I’m stoked, big thanks to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team and my mechanic Lach [Lachlan Mills]. We’ve been putting in the work… The whole group around me is just very, very good and striving to be the best they can. So I’m just stoked for everyone around me.” – Cole Davies, on the podium.

250SX Class podium (riders left to right) RJ Hampshire, Cole Davies, and Haiden Deegan.

250 CLASS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

POST RACE PRESS CONFERENCE