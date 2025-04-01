RED BULL ERA’S SUZUKI RM85 BUILD : CARSON BROWN VS KEN ROCZEN

Test rider Carson Brown has a very unique skill set of making just about anything with two wheels go fast. But “Kickstart” Ken Roczen might be the fastest and most decorated RM85 racer that is still currently competing in SX/MX on the professional level. Red Bull Motorsports produces a video series called “Era’s” pitting Carson against current factory pros on classic two-strokes machines. Carson gave us some insight on the RM85 big-wheel that was featured in his battle with Roczen.

The RM85L platform featured some targeted modifications to handle all the abuse from Brown and Roczen.

The engine was left stock just rebuilt using a kit from All Balls Racing and they added a complete Hinson Racing Billetproof clutch.

The wheels were rebuilt by Dubya USA adding some speciality coatings to the hubs, new bearings and new Excel gold rims for that factory look. Check out that hand built swingarm.

Works Connection helped out with some functional bling.

The Pro Circuit exhaust was one of a very select few items that was not stock in the engine performance department.

IMS pegs were a much needed upgraded from the stock Suzuki units.

Surprisingly the RM85 project made it through the grudge match race on a Florida sand track with Carson Brown and Ken Roczen riding it as fast as they could for most the day without any major issues! Another huge surprise for almost everyone was that Ken Roczen was able to beat Carson Brown’s on a RM85 platform that he hadn’t thrown a leg over since 2007 at the world championship in Bulgaria . The two did agree to a rematch on a 2006 Suzuki RM125 but that is another story, stay tuned for more!

Red Bull Motorsports “Era’s” episode 1 talent of Ken Roczen, Daniel Blair and Carson Brown. Check out the complete video below!