2023 BRC YAMAHA YZ500 PROJECT : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

A YZ500 two-stroke just might be the one bike that Yamaha needs to produce ASAP! We teamed up with the crew at BRC Racing in Canada, Yamaha and a few other industry leading companies to produce that exact machine. On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we give you the first look at our completed project.

We took a stock 2023 Yamaha YZ250 chassis and replaced the 250cc engine with a 500cc engine produced by BRC Racing in Canada. Of course we just couldn’t resist changing the look of the stock machine with all black plastics from Acerbis, custom graphics from Backyard Designs, all black seat cover from Seat Concepts and an Edge Wheel set from Dubya USA.

The pipe is made specifically for the BRC Racing engine and is included in the kit.

We installed a set of Edge wheels from Dubya USA and wrapped those in Mitas tires.

We decided to install some additional traction with some aggressive IMS Products Core pegs and check out those FCP titanium mounting pins.

The BRC engine is designed to bolt right into the modern Yamaha YZ250 chassis with out any major frame modifications needed.

The Seat Concepts gripper seat cover is available now, we went with all black to match the color scheme of our project but they are available in a variety of color combinations.

The radiator hose mounting locations need to be changed and different hoses are also needed.

We installed an Xtrig ROCS triple clamp with PHDS handlebars mounts to help reduce some vibration.

The BRC engine fits right into the YZ250 chassis using just about every inch of available space.

With the build process completed and the studio shots done it’s time to hit the track! Stay tuned to our YouTube channel for our first riding impression.