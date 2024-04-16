2024 GAS GAS MC125 VIDEO TEST: CARSON BROWN MAKES IT SCREAM

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2024 GASGAS MC125 Two Stroke at Cahuilla Creek Motocross Park in Southern California. The GASGAS was the only Austrian model that differed from the group of 3 in 2023. For 2024 the GASGAS has been outfitted with the new frame, Maxxis tires, a map switch, silver wheels, Braktec brakes, electric start and more. See what the editorial staff of Dirt Bike had to say and enjoy some footage of Carson Brown holding it wide open!

