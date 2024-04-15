WIN RYAN VILLOPOTO’S YAMAHA YZ250 RACE BIKE : ENTER HERE NOW

The crew at Fasthouse has partnered with psdunderwear, 805beer, & more to give away Ryan Villopoto’s 2024 2-Stroke World Championship race machine. RV’s 2024 YZ250 will be decked out with all the bells and whistles. We’re working with Pro Circuit to get the bike up to RV’s standards and make it one of a kind. After Ryan throws his leg over it and races some motos, we thought it would be cool to give it away to ONE LUCKY WINNER! To enter: https://www.fasthouse.com/pages/rv-yz Contest closes April 20, 2024. Winner will be selected on April 22nd, 2024. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase does not increase the chances of winning. Must be a US resident in the lower 48 states & 18 or older to win.
