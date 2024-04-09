2025 KTM MOTOCROSS LINEUP ANNOUNCED: SMALL BORE 2-STROKE PLATFORM RETURNS

KTM’s last major update to the Motocross lineup came in 2023, the 2025 KTM SX and 2025 KTM SX-F range utilize new technology when it comes to rider connection, composure, and control. KTM also brings back one of their most popular small-bore two-stroke platforms with the return of the 150SX model. The major news is an all new frame that was first introduced on the Factory Edition models announce a couple months ago. Below are the official images and information from KTM:

Engineered to provide riders with more control than ever before, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts, making this the most READY TO RACE line-up yet.The frame has received the most significant update share, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front, engine mounts, and rear shock mounting areas. These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain slider and an updated rear brake pedal for improved durability round off updates to the chassis.New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 Motocross tires are standard on the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models, providing stability and control at the highest level to perform at their best. These feature a new carcass compound that improves damping and absorption, adding up to 30% longer performance. New Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves traction, grip, and mud dissipation.At the rear, the WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with new seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters. To complement the updates at the rear, the WP XACT AER fork features reworked settings to account for more flex and less weight.Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range features new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks, providing a fresh, sharp, distinctive new look and improved cooling. This is supported by an updated fuel tank roll that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Lastly, an updated air inlet sleeve and snorkel design features on the 2025 models. This is now a one-piece part, preventing deformation through a more robust and stiffer material design.Above the surface, all-new graphics mirror the new design language of the tank shrouds and hint at the many small technical changes on the 2025 line-up. Full-orange bodywork, red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a clean look while communicating pure, READY TO RACE intention.

The 2025 KTM SX-F models now feature a new exhaust silencer, providing crisper performance and torquier midrange, all working in combination with switchable engine maps.

At long last, the cherished KTM 150 SX rejoins the 2-stroke stable with much anticipation. The 2025 KTM 150 SX builds upon the foundation of the KTM 125 SX but with a significant overhaul of components. Specifically designed, modified, and rearranged for racers in pursuit of elevated performance, it offers enhanced torque and an enriched riding experience.



2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad, which is available as KTM PowerParts for the 2025 KTM SX-F line-up. The CUO offers various functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. The kit includes the CUO, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp and the GPS sensor sitting in the CUO-compatible front fender.



The 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models introduce subtle yet significant enhancements to the race pits, offering the broadest selection of machines designed to meet the needs of every rider and racer. Look for these READY TO RACE machines in authorized KTM dealers this May.