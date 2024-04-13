RIDING THE 2024 GASGAS MC250F FACTORY EDITION & LANGTOWN REMEMBERED: THE WRAP

We now have a little time on the 2024 GasGas MC250F Factory Edition. We love the way it looks, we love the way it runs and we love all the new technology. Virtually all of the cost-cutting measures employed on other GasGas MX bikes have been abandoned for the Factory Edition. Instead of Braktec brakes and hydraulics, it uses Brembo. Instead of forged triple clamps, they are machined. Instead of a bare space on the left side of the handlebar, you get a map switch. Instead of Maxxis tires, you get Dunlop MX34s. It also has stiffer suspension settings. That’s the stuff that brings it up to the same level as a standard-edition KTM. The 250 also carries a price equal to that of the KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition: $11,349. Of all the off-road and MX bikes offered by GasGas, only the MC450F Factory Edition is more expensive.

Then you get into Factory Edition upgrades.

Connectivity Unit Off-road

New frame

Smaller fuel tank

Red anodized hubs

Red anodized triple clamps

Akrapovic muffler

Hinson clutch cover

WP holeshot device

Semi-floating front disc

Front brake disc guard

Skid plate

Gold chain

Black rear sprocket

Gripper seat cover

New linkage seals

Troy Lee/Red Bull graphics

The Connectivity Unit Offroad emits a Bluetooth signal to connect to your phone and offer a number of new features. First and foremost, it offers some engine tuning capabilities–things like engine braking, throttle response, traction control level and Quickshift sensitivity. It also offers some suspension tuning guidelines, but you still have to do all the clicking and preload changes yourself–it can’t do that via bluetooth, yet. Additionally, GasGas has partnered with LitPro to offer a GPS review of any race or ride. It can give you feedback telling you how fast you were going on any given section of the track, what gear you are in and so forth. It’s extremely useful to help determine which line is faster. To use this feature, you need to sign up with LitPro and pay an annual fee. It’s well worth it.

A little advice on the connectivity features: make sure your dealer helps you set it up on your smartphone before you leave with your new bike. Download the GasGas+ app and make sure it connects with your exact motorcycle. If it doesn’t go well, the connection process can drain the bike’s battery. If that happens at the track, it’s no fun. Setting all the technology and all the bling aside, the bike itself is the main event here. We can say with some confidence that it’s the most powerful production 250F we’ve ever tested. We don’t know exactly why, but it’s faster than the standard MC250F or any of the standard 2024 250s. Granted, we haven’t yet tested the KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition, but we’re stunned that the GasGas performs so well. It has excellent throttle response and downright amazing top-end. The only real reason given that it would be so much stronger than the standard MC250F is the exhaust system. The Factory Edition has the Akrapovic exhaust canister.

We also believe that the new frame is a step forward. The frame of the standard edition has a stiff feel, particularly in the first 10 hours. This one feels like it’s already broken in when you first ride it. There aren’t really any other handling notes that are specific to the Factory Edition. It has the same geometry as the standard bike. In the big picture, the main reason that many riders will be drawn to this bike has nothing to do with technology. It’s all about the factory look. KTM knows this and protects the graphics that come on the bike. You can’t just buy Red Bull shrouds from your GasGas dealer. You have to provide a VIN number proving that you already own one. And we have to admit it is a striking motorcycle. It has the look, the performance and the technology to be the best motorcycle yet sold under the GasGas name. That’s saying a lot.

BETA SPECIAL EDITIONS

Beta Motorcycles is releasing two limited production models for the 2024 season; the 390 and 500 RS Special Edition. These models have KYB suspension and Race Edition inspired add-ons in a dual sport package. Along with Beta’s signature Rideability, the RS Special Editions are 50-state street legal allowing you to connect to more trails and extend the adventure even further.

Features:

» KYB front and rear suspension; Same specs as the current Race Edition models

» Billet aluminum extra wide foot pegs; Stainless steel pins for added grip and durability

» Cooling fan

» Anodized aluminum oil filler caps and rear chain adjuster blocks

» Dual material rear sprocket; steel teeth with an aluminum center

» Lightweight wire harness with digital meter; Same as the Race Edition models

» Quick-Change front axle pull

» Dual MAP ignition system with traction control

» Turn Signals, Tail Light, and Rear fender extender

» RS mirrors and mirror mounts

» Race Edition seat, plastic, and colors

» Fifty state street legal

Pricing:

RS Special Edition 390: $12,299

RS Special Edition 500: $12,499

LANGTOWN REMEMBERED

For a short period in history, Langtown was the richest and most prestigious mini race in the country. It attracted famous riders and elite spectators. And, it all took place in a backyard.

Bob Langin had a decent sized backyard in Thousand Oaks, California and he filled it from fence to fence with a compact Supercross track. From around 1986 to 2005 he hosted an annual event for four-stroke minis–which translated to Honda XR100-based bikes. The rules were loose. Companies like BBR built virtual works bikes specifically for that event.

“That was one of the most difficult races we had to prepare for,” remembers Duane Brown of BBR. “The whoops were deep and the jumps were steep. Passing was intense.” Jimmy Lewis has the record of seven Pro victories at Langtown. Tim Weigand and Lance Smail also took wins there, often collecting over $2000 in purse money.

Today, Bob Langin runs a bicycle training camp out of the same area.