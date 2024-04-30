CARSON BROWNS TWISTED DEVELOPMENT RM300 RACE BIKE: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we take a closer look at test rider Carson Brown’s Twisted Development custom built Suzuki RM300cc race machine. This is one of the most unique machines that has ever been raced at the 2-Stroke World Championship, if you want to see it in action check out our YouTube for the complete live race coverage or scroll to the bottom on this post.

Surprisingly this build is really close to a stock RMZ250 four stroke, as a matter a fact the entire chassis besides the engine mount or cradle mods is OEM Suzuki . When Suzuki last updated the RMZ250 the frame was changed towards the front of the bike making the “Y” section come up higher allowing it to accommodate a two-stroke exhaust easier.

Carson mentioned this was one of the best two-strokes he has ever had a chance to ride when it comes to an overall package.

No you can’t buy this exhaust for your two-stroke. This is a completely custom one-off system made specifically for this build. We love the way it looks but as of right now Pro Circuit has no plans to offer it to the general public. (That could change though)

The RMZ engine mounts were replaced with completely custom versions that placed the new 300cc KTM engine in the correct position.

The crew at Guts Racing made a gripper seat cover to compliment the chrome finished Backyard Design custom graphics.

Carson Brown used the new Dunlop MX34 tires mounted on stock Suzuki RMZ wheels.

The KTM 300cc engine looks right at home in the RMZ250 four-stroke chassis. It’s interesting how little frame modification was needed to accomplish this engine swap.

Extreme close up of the Keihin carb that feeds the Twisted Development tuned KTM 300 engine.

Look for a complete story in the July printed edition of Dirt Bike Magazine on this Twisted Development RM300 and see it in action below.