VLOG #14 BACK FROM THE DEAD KTM300 XC-W REVEAL: DON’T MISS THIS ONE!

Mark and Travis head out to Glen Helen to finally test the KTM XC300 that was completely overhauled. If you remember Vlog 2, this bike was hammered with 191 hours on it. Mark and Travis also talk about the updates on the 2024.5 (also 2025) KTM 450 as well as some of the development other brands are doing. THIS IS NOT A TEST VIDEO =). A behind the scenes look at a day of shooting photos, vidoes, and social for Dirt Bike Magazine. Enjoy and come have some laughs with us.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>