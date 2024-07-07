DIRT BIKE VLOG #16 : BMW 900 ADV & HONDA XR150LE TESTING

Dirt Bike Magazine heads out to the pine trees and tests the BMW 900 Adventure bike and Honda XR150LE. Two completely different bikes on different spectrums of the motorcycle industry. Mark Tilley, Travis Fant, and a special guest give you a behind the scenes look as we test these bikes and create content for our website, social, youtube channel. Follow along with us for the day and see what Dirt Bike Magazine has been up to! We will have full test videos of these motorcycles soon. Enjoy

