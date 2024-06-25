YAMAHA YZ125 PROJECT BEAR HUNTER : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

This Yamaha YZ125 build started right after test rider Jacob Tilley qualified for the 2024 Mammoth Mountain Motocross held the end of June every year in Mammoth Lakes California. The track sits at almost 8000 feet above sea level so oxygen is scarce and bikes tend to run a little slower so engine builders and tuners come up with some very unique ways to make power. Pro Circuit sends a small army of their staff to the event every year, including Mitch Payton himself!

We teamed up with Jared Hicks from Backyard Designs USA to come up with a completely custom red/white retro graphic kit making the red portions chrome and topped it off with an all black gripper seat cover from Seat Concepts.

These P3 Carbon universal hand-guard shields are mounted on Cycra Reflex hardware and are almost indestructible . These exact shields have been on three different builds. We added the red chrome accents from leftover graphic material .

Pro Circuit has 2 different maps loaded into the GET box that can be changed on the fly via a handlebar mounted switch.

Here is that handlebar mounted switch we spoke about above.

Our YZ125 features “customer spec” porting to the cylinder and a head cut specifically to be used at 8000 feet of elevation. Pro Circuit also installed a custom piston built to their unique specifications that can only be purchased through them. The bike comes stock with Vforce reed intake so we retain the use of that and then changed the jetting using a kit sold by GYTR in Europe. This build will run on a mix of VP Racing Fuels C-12 and MRXO2 mixed with Maxima Castor 927.

The IMS Core MX pegs might look a little aggressive here but they offer a secure platform for the rider and can withstand a huge amount of abuse .

Test rider Jacob Tilley prefers to use a GPR Version 5 Pro stabilizer kit that includes the split style top clamp and shock absorbing handlebar mounts.

Faster USA built a set of wheels featuring their CNC machined billet aluminum hubs made 100% in the USA with certified US aluminum.

The Pro Circuit R304 Stainless Shorty silencer really makes this build bark!

We got to work with a bunch of industry leading companies on this build like Dunlop, Backyard Designs, Pro Circuit, Maxima, Faster USA, Precision Concepts, Seat Concepts, P3 Carbon, ODI, GET and GPR Stabilizers. Stay tuned for more this is just the beginning !