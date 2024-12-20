KTM ISSUES A STATEMENT “WE ARE NOT LETTING OFF THE THROTTLE”

KTM released this statement today about their plans moving forward and we can appreciate the attitude that seems to be behind it. Check out the entire press release from them below:
Racing is where we show our brand, our engineering and our passion for the chase. Over the past year, our motorsport teams continued to achieve greatness. We started the season with a staggering 341 FIM World Championship Titles. The globe-trotting calendars involved more than 1,480 race starts and brought us 246 podiums and 150 wins across various disciplines. Of course, there were hardships and injuries—these go with the turf—but KTM impressively added 11 more hard-fought titles to the record.
The work and the desire for the latest edgy, extreme and adventurous motorcycles goes on. KTM is preparing the launch of a brace of highly anticipated models, which will be in dealer showrooms in the first quarter of 2025. This again shows our pledge to remain as one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturer well into the future.
