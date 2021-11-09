T1000 HONDA CR250R PROJECT BY MXREVIVAL : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a pictorial look at our studio session with the much anticipated finished T1000 Honda CR250R build with MXRevival. The attention to detail and how clean this machine is mind-blowing. Charles does include aftermarket companies on this build but a lot of the OEM items have been restored and some of them to better than new condition. Enjoy all the images below and look for a complete story in an upcoming printed issue of Dirt Bike Magazine. In our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section we keep the Honda CR250 theme going strong with test rider Justin Jones 2003 CR250R project from a couple years ago.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The results will read that I finished ninth place at the 2018 MTA World Two-Stroke Championship in the Open Pro class. It’s not my most notable finish, and it probably won’t be on my resume. What the results don’t tell you is the weird story of how I even got to the start line and the path that my bike—a 15-year-old Honda CR250R—took to be there with me. I had a vague master plan to race my brother Greg’s 2003 Honda in the Open Pro class at the MTA World Two-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen Raceway.

