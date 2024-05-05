2024 DENVER SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

As the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season draws to a close, Jett Lawrence is asserting himself and taking complete control. He dominated the 16th and penultimate round in Denver. The one rider who could manage the same pace was his brother Hunter, who led half of the main event and eventually took home second place–his best finish of the season. The HRC Honda team also took its first 250 class victory of the year with Jo Shimoda, who led every lap. Levi Kitchen finished second ahead of RJ Hampshire, and now those two will go into the final round in Salt Lake City tied for the 250 West Championship. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 CLASS, OFFICIAL RESULTS
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Jason Anderson
4 Justin Barcia
5 Cooper Webb
6 Justin Cooper
7 Malcolm Stewart
8 Chase Sexton
9 Dylan Ferrandis
10 Eli Tomac
11 Dean Wilson
12 Mitchell Oldenburg
13 Colt Nichols
14 Freddie Noren
15 Adam Cianciarulo
16 Vince Friese
17 Justin Hill
18 Shane McElrath
19 Cade Clason
20 Jeremy Hand
21 Jerry Robin
22 Mitchell Harrison
450 STANDINGS AFTER 16 ROUNDS
1 Jett Lawrence 336
2 Cooper Webb 316
3 Eli Tomac 282
4 Chase Sexton 282
5 Jason Anderson 264
6 Ken Roczen 223
7 Justin Cooper 205
8 Hunter Lawrence 200
9 Justin Barcia 200
10 Aaron Plessinger 198
11 Malcolm Stewart 184
12 Dylan Ferrandis 133
13 Shane McElrath 124
14 Benny Bloss 94
15 Adam Cianciarulo 93
16 Dean Wilson 79
17 Justin Hill 62
18 Kyle Chisholm 60
19 Vince Friese 54
20 Colt Nichols 51
250 CLASS, OFFICIAL STANDINGS
1 Jo Shimoda
2 Levi Kitchen
3 R.J. Hampshire
4 Nate Thrasher
5 Jordon Smith
6 Phillip Nicoletti
7 Cole Thompson
8 Robbie Wageman
9 Talon Hawkins
10 Julien Beaumer
11 Ryder DiFrancesco
12 Lux Turner
13 Joshua Varize
14 Hunter Yoder
15 Geran Stapleton
16 Anthony Bourdon
17 Tj Albright
18 Max Sanford
19 Preston Taylor
20 Carter Stephenson
21 Brad West
22 Max Miller
250 WEST STANDINGS
1 Levi Kitchen 186
2 R.J. Hampshire 186
3 Jordon Smith 165
4 Jo Shimoda 163
5 Garrett Marchbanks 121
6 Julien Beaumer 118
7 Nate Thrasher 107
8 Anthony Bourdon 102
9 Phillip Nicoletti 93
10 Carson Mumford 88
11 Cole Thompson 82
12 Ryder DiFrancesco 79
13 Hunter Yoder 79
14 Robbie Wageman 71
15 Mitchell Oldenburg 67
16 Joshua Varize 54
17 Talon Hawkins 50
18 Matti Jorgensen 26
19 Max Sanford 25
20 Tj Albright 22
Comments are closed.