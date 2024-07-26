2025 KTM 85SX ANNOUNCED : ALL NEW AND IMPROVED

Last year KTM introduced a redesigned 50cc and 65cc SX model, for 2025 they are introducing a redesigned 85cc SX model featuring a new frame, subframe, airbox, rear shock, and all new styling. See the official photos and information directly from KTM USA below.

Filling the gap between the KTM 65 SX and the KTM 125 SX, the 2025 KTM 85 SX provides young racers the ideal platform to launch into full-size motocross competition, ready to pick up the baton and continue its domination in the 85 cc class.

The 2025 KTM 85 SX is developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM Motocross machine as possible, with international testing in Europe, North America, and Australia. This has resulted in an 85 cc screamer that not only looks like it’s bigger siblings but behaves like them, sharing the same high levels of quality and attention to detail.

For 2025, the KTM 85 SX has been updated significantly to enhance handling characteristics, boost rider confidence, and improve engine performance in the low to mid-rpm range.

A completely new frame, subframe, and swingarm provide the basis for the update over the previous generation. Based on the full-sized KTM SX frame concept, the high-strength chromium molybdenum steel frame integrates carefully calculated longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity parameters for unmatched rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability. This is mated to a 1-piece polyamide glass fiber reinforced aluminum subframe, reducing overall weight and providing a platform to integrate the electronics. Manufactured using a gravity die-cast process, the one-piece aluminum swingarm offers exceptional strength with minimal weight. The topology has been optimized for maximum rigidity, and an improved casting process reduces the weight by 300 grams. Additionally, a 20 mm rear axle has been fitted to optimize and match the chassis flex characteristics.

The new frame also allowed for a new riding experience with a steering head at 26.5° —half a degree flatter than the previous generation—and moved rearwards by 6 mm. This has aided in cornering stability and a more planted feel in high-speed acceleration, further supported by a wider steering angle of 35°, which has improved the steering angle by 2° over its predecessor.

The engine position has also been tweaked, with a 3° rotation upwards to maintain a more direct connection point with the swingarm. This has allowed for the most effective weight distribution when hitting jumps.

Regarding suspension updates, the 2025 KTM 85 SX benefits from an all-new, fully-adjustable WP XACT monoshock, mirroring the latest technology found in the full-size Motocross range. Linked directly to the swingarm with a PDS (Progressive Damping System) format, the WP XACT monoshock has a different mounting point to the previous generation, allowing for a more compact rear shock design with a shorter stroke. This provides improved rider feedback and stability over larger jumps and rough tracks.

A notable update over the previous generation is a lower suspension travel of 289 mm compared to 305 mm on the previous model. This has aided dramatically in controlling rebound and compression in the rear shock, with a more planted feel, better traction, and overall improved handling.

Up front, the 2025 KTM 85 SX maintains the championship-proven and lightweight 43 mm WP XACT USD AER fork. Compared to the previous generation, the air pressure is tuned to 4.8 bar from the previous 5.0 bar for a smoother ride and suspension compliance.

An updated engine has improved power in the low and mid-rpm range and increased torque and performance. This is made possible by a new cylinder head and spark plug, ignition, exhaust, shift drum, and updated carburetor settings.

Changes on the new generation KTM 85 SX have also extended to the overall looks, with all-new slimmer bodywork mimicking that of the full-sized KTM SX range. This new look is also functional, allowing for better contact with young riders’ boots when standing up. New footpegs, a larger radiator, and improved triple clamps round out the changes.

The 2025 KTM 85 SX is another example of KTM’s dedication to mini-cross, with the same amount of energy and attention going to the development of grassroots racing as it imparts at a Supercross level.

The new 2025 KTM 85 SX will be rolling off the Austria production line in July and will be available at authorized KTM dealers from August onward.