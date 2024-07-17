2025 HONDA CRF450R FIRST IMPRESSION VIDEO TEST: WE DID NOT EXPECT THIS!

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2025 Honda CRF450R in Indiana at Ironman Raceway. The 2025 model has a host of new features including new linkage and a more rigid frame. Honda was hoping to get a more balance motorcycle and more linear powerband. Did the changes they made add up to a winner? Sit back and see what editor Mark Tilley had to say on day 1 of riding this new bike.

