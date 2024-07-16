10 HOUR KTM125 OFF-ROAD PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

We are the first ones to admit that sometimes we go a little overboard on project bike builds. On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we give you a quick look at our latest KTM125 Off-Road project. For this years 3-Bros 10 Hour Endurance Race held at Glen Helen Raceway we decided to take a different approach. We teamed up with Bob Tryon from Stoney Sock Co. to build a real world 125cc two-stroke for his son Carson Tryon and his buddies to race. Here is what the bike looked like after 10 hours of racing.

Right after someone mentions participating in any sort of endurance team race the very next comment is always “Yeah let’s do it, but who’s bike are we going to ride?” That is always followed by “NOT MINE!” So when this exact scenario played out we had the perfect solution, buy a used bike just for this event, throw some new tires on it and go racing. What could go wrong ? Ok so thats not exactly how it all went down but here are some of the details.

The IMS oversize tank and quick dump system is an endurance race game changer.

The engine was rebuilt by Ty Renshaw using OEM KTM parts, it ran flawless during the entire 10 hour event.

The Dunlop MX34 and Nitro Mousse combination kept the team rolling along without any issues

Cycra rebound hand guards took some major punishment.

Precision Concepts took care of all the teams suspension needs. Up front the a spring conversion was used with X-Trig clamps and a Precision Racing Products steering stabilizer.

Stay tuned for more in the September 2024 print issue of Dirt Bike Magazine.