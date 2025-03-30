2025 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb extended his points advantage in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross standings with a signature victory at the Seattle Supercross this weekend. He took the holeshot, then lost positions to Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton early in the main event. Then, in classic Cooper Webb style, he stalked his opponents and finally re-took the lead with three laps to go. The victory gave him an 11-point lead with six rounds left. In the 250 West division, Cole Davies took his first career win with a flag to flag performance. Series leader Haiden Deegan fell on the first lap, but picked it up quickly. He came through the pack to claim third place behind Davies and Garrett Marchbanks. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Cooper Webb (HS)

2. Chase Sexton

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Ken Roczen

5. Dylan Ferrandis

6. Justin Cooper

7. Malcolm Stewart

8. Justin Barcia

9. Benny Bloss

10. Justin Hill

11. Mitchell Oldenburg

12. Colt Nichols

13. Kyle Chisholm

14. Shane McElrath

15. Christian Craig

16. Freddie Noren

17. Jerry Robin

18. Mitchell Harrison

19. Kevin Moranz

20. Tristan Lane

21. Justin Starling

22. Hunter Schlosser

250 W MAIN

1. Cole Davies (HS)

2. Garrett Marchbanks

3. Haiden Deegan

4. Julien Beaumer

5. Jo Shimoda

6. Michael Mosiman

7. Enzo Lopes

8. Coty Schock

9. Cole Thompson

10. Gavin Towers

11. Lux Turner

12. Jordon Smith

13. Hunter Yoder

14. Parker Ross

15. Dylan Walsh

16. Avery Long

17. Derek Kelley

18. Stav Orland

19. Brad West

20. Max Miller

21. Tj Albright

22. Brandon Ray

450 HEAT ONE

1. Aaron Plessinger

2. Chase Sexton

3. Malcolm Stewart

4. Colt Nichols

5. Mitchell Oldenburg

6. Benny Bloss

7. Mitchell Harrison (HS)

8. Jerry Robin

9. Justin Hill

10. Hunter Schlosser

11. Grant Harlan

12. Zack Williams

13. Tristan Lane

14. Jack Rogers

15. Austin Cozadd

16. Preston Taylor

17. Joey Desimone Jr

18. Robert Hailey Iii

19. Logan Leitzel

20. Kyle Chisholm

450 HEAT TWO

1. Justin Cooper (HS)

2. Cooper Webb

3. Justin Barcia

4. Ken Roczen

5. Shane McElrath

6. Dylan Ferrandis

7. Christian Craig

8. Kevin Moranz

9. Justin Starling

10. Freddie Noren

11. Justin Rodbell

12. Scott Meshey

13. Logan Karnow

14. Bubba Pauli

15. Devin Harriman

16. Josh Greco

17. Chris Howell

18. Rider Fisher

19. Anthony Rodriguez

20. Austin Politelli

250 HEAT ONE

1. Coty Schock (HS)

2. Julien Beaumer

3. Jo Shimoda

4. Hunter Yoder

5. Gavin Towers

6. Brad West

7. Dylan Walsh

8. Parker Ross

9. Brandon Ray

10. Stav Orland

11. Tj Albright

12. Collin Jurin

13. Blake Davies

14. Kyle Wise

15. Julien Benek

16. Marshal Weltin

17. Braden Spangle

18. Scotty Wennerstrom

19. Preston Masciangelo

20. Anthony Castaneda

250 HEAT TWO

1. Cole Davies

2. Garrett Marchbanks

3. Haiden Deegan (HS)

4. Enzo Lopes

5. Cole Thompson

6. Avery Long

7. Derek Kelley

8. Max Miller

9. Michael Mosiman

10. Slade Varola

11. Max Sanford

12. Dominique Thury

13. Lux Turner

14. Brock Bennett

15. Carter Biese

16. Tyler Gibbs

17. Chance Blackburn

18. Jordon Smith

19. Dilan Schwartz

20. Dylan Cunha

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 236

2. Chase Sexton 225

3. Ken Roczen 202

4. Malcolm Stewart 177

5. Justin Cooper 176

6. Justin Barcia 156

7. Jason Anderson 151

8. Aaron Plessinger 145

9. Justin Hill 137

10. Dylan Ferrandis 108

11. Shane McElrath 104

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 90

13. Eli Tomac 80

14. Joey Savatgy 80

15. Benny Bloss 73

16. Jett Lawrence 71

17. Colt Nichols 70 -5

18. Hunter Lawrence 62

19. Kyle Chisholm 47

20. Mitchell Harrison 41

21. Jerry Robin 39

22. Kevin Moranz 20

23. Jorge Prado 18

24. Christian Craig 17

25. Anthony Rodriguez 17

250 WEST STANDINGS

1. Haiden Deegan 149

2. Julien Beaumer 135

3. Cole Davies 129

4. Jo Shimoda 119

5. Coty Schock 104

6. Jordon Smith 95

7. Garrett Marchbanks 95

8. Michael Mosiman 95

9. Hunter Yoder 65

10. Lux Turner 63

11. Anthony Bourdon 54

12. Parker Ross 51

13. Cole Thompson 47

14. Tj Albright 36

15. Ryder Difrancesco 35

16. Enzo Lopes 34

17. Jett Reynolds 34

18. Gavin Towers 33

19. Dylan Walsh 31

20. Avery Long 20

21. Drew Adams 14

22. Joshua Varize 14

23. Brad West 13

24. Dominique Thury 12

25. Derek Kelley 10