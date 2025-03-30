2025 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Cooper Webb extended his points advantage in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross standings with a signature victory at the Seattle Supercross this weekend. He took the holeshot, then lost positions to Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton early in the main event. Then, in classic Cooper Webb style, he stalked his opponents and finally re-took the lead with three laps to go. The victory gave him an 11-point lead with six rounds left. In the 250 West division, Cole Davies took his first career win with a flag to flag performance. Series leader Haiden Deegan fell on the first lap, but picked it up quickly. He came through the pack to claim third place behind Davies and Garrett Marchbanks. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Cooper Webb (HS)
2. Chase Sexton
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Ken Roczen
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Justin Cooper
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Justin Barcia
9. Benny Bloss
10. Justin Hill
11. Mitchell Oldenburg
12. Colt Nichols
13. Kyle Chisholm
14. Shane McElrath
15. Christian Craig
16. Freddie Noren
17. Jerry Robin
18. Mitchell Harrison
19. Kevin Moranz
20. Tristan Lane
21. Justin Starling
22. Hunter Schlosser
250 W MAIN
1. Cole Davies (HS)
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Haiden Deegan
4. Julien Beaumer
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Michael Mosiman
7. Enzo Lopes
8. Coty Schock
9. Cole Thompson
10. Gavin Towers
11. Lux Turner
12. Jordon Smith
13. Hunter Yoder
14. Parker Ross
15. Dylan Walsh
16. Avery Long
17. Derek Kelley
18. Stav Orland
19. Brad West
20. Max Miller
21. Tj Albright
22. Brandon Ray
450 HEAT ONE
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Chase Sexton
3. Malcolm Stewart
4. Colt Nichols
5. Mitchell Oldenburg
6. Benny Bloss
7. Mitchell Harrison (HS)
8. Jerry Robin
9. Justin Hill
10. Hunter Schlosser
11. Grant Harlan
12. Zack Williams
13. Tristan Lane
14. Jack Rogers
15. Austin Cozadd
16. Preston Taylor
17. Joey Desimone Jr
18. Robert Hailey Iii
19. Logan Leitzel
20. Kyle Chisholm
450 HEAT TWO
1. Justin Cooper (HS)
2. Cooper Webb
3. Justin Barcia
4. Ken Roczen
5. Shane McElrath
6. Dylan Ferrandis
7. Christian Craig
8. Kevin Moranz
9. Justin Starling
10. Freddie Noren
11. Justin Rodbell
12. Scott Meshey
13. Logan Karnow
14. Bubba Pauli
15. Devin Harriman
16. Josh Greco
17. Chris Howell
18. Rider Fisher
19. Anthony Rodriguez
20. Austin Politelli
250 HEAT ONE
1. Coty Schock (HS)
2. Julien Beaumer
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Hunter Yoder
5. Gavin Towers
6. Brad West
7. Dylan Walsh
8. Parker Ross
9. Brandon Ray
10. Stav Orland
11. Tj Albright
12. Collin Jurin
13. Blake Davies
14. Kyle Wise
15. Julien Benek
16. Marshal Weltin
17. Braden Spangle
18. Scotty Wennerstrom
19. Preston Masciangelo
20. Anthony Castaneda
250 HEAT TWO
1. Cole Davies
2. Garrett Marchbanks
3. Haiden Deegan (HS)
4. Enzo Lopes
5. Cole Thompson
6. Avery Long
7. Derek Kelley
8. Max Miller
9. Michael Mosiman
10. Slade Varola
11. Max Sanford
12. Dominique Thury
13. Lux Turner
14. Brock Bennett
15. Carter Biese
16. Tyler Gibbs
17. Chance Blackburn
18. Jordon Smith
19. Dilan Schwartz
20. Dylan Cunha
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 236
2. Chase Sexton 225
3. Ken Roczen 202
4. Malcolm Stewart 177
5. Justin Cooper 176
6. Justin Barcia 156
7. Jason Anderson 151
8. Aaron Plessinger 145
9. Justin Hill 137
10. Dylan Ferrandis 108
11. Shane McElrath 104
12. Mitchell Oldenburg 90
13. Eli Tomac 80
14. Joey Savatgy 80
15. Benny Bloss 73
16. Jett Lawrence 71
17. Colt Nichols 70 -5
18. Hunter Lawrence 62
19. Kyle Chisholm 47
20. Mitchell Harrison 41
21. Jerry Robin 39
22. Kevin Moranz 20
23. Jorge Prado 18
24. Christian Craig 17
25. Anthony Rodriguez 17
250 WEST STANDINGS
1. Haiden Deegan 149
2. Julien Beaumer 135
3. Cole Davies 129
4. Jo Shimoda 119
5. Coty Schock 104
6. Jordon Smith 95
7. Garrett Marchbanks 95
8. Michael Mosiman 95
9. Hunter Yoder 65
10. Lux Turner 63
11. Anthony Bourdon 54
12. Parker Ross 51
13. Cole Thompson 47
14. Tj Albright 36
15. Ryder Difrancesco 35
16. Enzo Lopes 34
17. Jett Reynolds 34
18. Gavin Towers 33
19. Dylan Walsh 31
20. Avery Long 20
21. Drew Adams 14
22. Joshua Varize 14
23. Brad West 13
24. Dominique Thury 12
25. Derek Kelley 10
