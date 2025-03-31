DUST BOWL AT 2025 CAMP COKER BULLET GNCC ENDURO XC1 & XC2 PRO RACING

2025 CAMP COKER BULLET GNCC ENDURO XC1 & XC2 PRO RACING

​Experience the intense action and interviews of the top riders at the 2025 Camp Coker GNCC as top off-road racers battle through the challenging terrain of Society Hill, South Carolina. This year’s race delivered thrilling performances in both the XC1 Open Pro and XC2 250 Pro classes.​

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Ben Kelly XC1 Open Pro

2. Liam Draper XC1 Open Pro

3. Grant Davis XC2 250 Pro

4. Steward Baylor XC1 Open Pro

5. Angus Riordan XC2 250 Pro

6. Cody Barnes XC2 250 Pro

7. Michael Witkowski XC1 Pro

8. Kailub Russell XC1 Pro

9. Josh Toth XC2 250 Pro

10. Jaon Tino XC2 250 Pro

