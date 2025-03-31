2025 ADVENTURE BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

Adventure bikes are hard to define, but you know one when you see it. These are motorcycles designed to cover vast distances and don’t care if the road is paved or not. For 2025, this segment was late to solidify because of unsold 2024 inventory, so deals are out there. Also, many of these manufacturers don’t always assign a specific model year to their offerings. The prices shown are subject to change and do not include destination, set-up, taxes or dealer mark-up.

BMW R1300GS ADVENTURE: $22,745

BMW’s horizontally opposed twin has become an adventure bike icon. That motor was completely redesigned in 2024, becoming more compact and more powerful. The Adventure version has increased range over the standard version as well as numerous upgrades. It includes a redesigned chassis with the Evo Telelever and Paralever suspension systems, 7.9-gallon aluminum tank, full integral ABS, traction control and HSC. Standard are four riding modes, Matrix LED headlights, a 6.5-inch TFT display, Dynamic Cruise Control, heated grips and Intelligent Emergency Call.

BMW R1300GS: $18,895

Powered by the 145-horsepower ShiftCam boxer engine, the standard version of the 1300 has a recently redesigned frame with the Evo Telelever and Evo Paralever suspension, and a weight reduction of 26 pounds. Standard equipment includes full integral ABS Pro, traction control, MSR, HSC, Dynamic Cruise Control, a 6.5-inch TFT display and Intelligent Emergency Call. Optional features include Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, adaptive vehicle height control, heated seats and advanced lighting systems.

DUCATI MULTISTRADA V2: $15,995



The Multistrada has been redesigned for 2025, but it’s still powered by an iconic 90-degree V-twin engine configuration. It displaces 990cc, produces 115 horsepower and features variable intake valve timing. Over 30 pounds has been shaved off the bike, partially due to the redesigned motor and partially because of the new monocoque aluminum frame. The electronic portfolio has five riding modes that include Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro and Wet. The V2S model is shown.

KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S: TBA

The Adventure S was planned as a 2025 model but might be delayed until 2026. It shares the 1350cc, LC8 V-twin engine (170 horsepower, 107 pound-feet) with the upcoming R-model, but targets more road-focused riders. It features semi-active WP APEX suspension (7.9-inch travel front, 7.5-inch rear) and cast aluminum wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear). Brembo brakes with a 267mm rear disc and dual 320mm discs in front. Electronics include adaptive cruise control, road-specific ride modes, traction control and a 7-inch TFT display. KTM dealers report that they still have 2024 1290 Adventures to clear out.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON PAN AMERICA 1250: $19,999

Harley’s take on adventure riding features a 1252cc, Revolution Max V-twin engine producing 150 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. The lightweight frame integrates the engine as a stressed member. Fully adjustable Showa suspension provides 7.5 inches of travel. The Adaptive Ride Height option lowers the seat height until the bike is underway. Brembo brakes provide the stopping power. Advanced electronics include ABS Cornering, traction control, ride modes, and a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON CVO PAN AMERICA: $28,399

H-D’s premium edition elevates the standard platform with numerous upgrades and aluminum luggage cases. Powered by the same 1252cc, Revolution Max V-twin engine (150 horsepower, 94 pound-feet), it adds refined suspension tuning, Brembo Stylema calipers, and Adaptive Ride Height as standard equipment. The chassis integrates lightweight components, while advanced electronics include ABS Cornering, traction control, adaptive ride modes, and a larger 6.8-inch TFT display with enhanced navigation and connectivity.

DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 RALLY: $30,595

This is the current horsepower king of the adventure world. It features a 1158cc, V4 Granturismo engine producing 170 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque, paired with a sixspeed gearbox and Ducati Quick Shift. It boasts semi-active Skyhook Suspension EVO with 7.9 inches of travel, Brembo Stylema calipers with dual 330mm front discs and a 265mm rear disc, plus full-LED cornering lights. Advanced electronics include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Detection, riding modes and a 6.5-inch TFT display.

TRIUMPH TIGER 1200 GT EXPLORER/GT PRO: $21,895

The GT Explorer and GT Pro feature a 1160cc, T-plane triple engine delivering 148 horsepower. The GT Explorer has a 30-liter (7.9-gallon) tank, while the GT Pro has a 20-liter (5.3-gallon) tank. Both models include Showa semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes, and Optimized ABS Cornering. Technology includes a 7-inch TFT screen with My Triumph Connectivity, six riding modes, Triumph Shift Assist and keyless ignition.

TRIUMPH TIGER 1200 RALLY PRO/EXPLORER: $22,995

Triumph’s signature feature is the three-cylinder T-plane engine. The 1200 displaces 1160cc and produces 148 horsepower at 9000 rpm. The Explorer has a 7.9-gallon tank, the Pro has a 20-liter (5.3-gallon) tank, both have 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, and Showa semi-active suspension. Key technologies include 7-inch TFT with My Triumph Connectivity, six riding modes, Triumph Shift Assist, Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU, keyless system, and adaptive cornering lights.

KAWASAKI VERSYS 1100 SE LT ABS: $19,499

Kawasaki’s ADV mother ship is one of the more highway-oriented bikes in the liter class. It’s powered by a 1099cc, inline, four-cylinder engine delivering 133 horsepower. It features a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. The steel frame and aluminum swingarm are supported by a 43mm Showa fork and Showa BFRC Lite rear shock. Equipped with Kawasaki’s Electronic Control Suspension with Showa Skyhook EERA technology providing real-time suspension adjustments. Additional features include Quick Shifter, smartphone connectivity, Traction Control, Cornering Management Function and ABS.

HONDA AFRICA TWIN ADVENTURE SPORT ES: $17,599

The Adventure Sport version of the Africa Twin is defined by greater range with its 6.6-gallon fuel tank. It features a 1083cc, liquid-cooled, Unicam parallel-twin engine with advanced Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) suspension offering five modes. It includes a 6.5-inch TFT display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and cornering lighting. The bike is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), IMU detected lean angle when braking and a G-Switch for better off-road performance. The Dual-Clutch Transmission is an $800 option that shifts for you.

HONDA AFRICA TWIN: $14,799

This is a more dirt-oriented model than the Adventure Sports, with a smaller fuel tank, longer suspension travel and a 21-inch front wheel. It has the same 1083cc, liquid-cooled, Unicam parallel-twin engine as the Adventure Sport ES model, which can be paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with off-road functionality and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Rolling on a semi-double-cradle steel frame and Showa suspension, the Africa Twin offers adjustable seat height and dual LED headlights.

SUZUKI V-STROM 1050: $15,299

The base platform of the V-Storm 1050 has spoke wheels and a slightly more pavement-oriented disposition. The 1037cc V-twin engine is designed to offer improved horsepower, strong low-end torque and good fuel economy. It includes the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with cruise control, bi-directional quick shift and Motion Track Brake System. The bike also has a 5-inch TFT display, USB port, durable twin-spar aluminum frame, 19-inch front wheel and fully adjustable suspension with four-piston brake calipers.

SUZUKI V-STROM 1050DE: $16,199

This platform was new in 2020 when it replaced the V-Strom 1000. The 1037cc V-twin engine is designed to deliver improved horsepower, strong low-end torque and fuel efficiency. Key highlights include the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with Gravel mode, rear ABS deactivation and Quick Shifter. It sports a 5-inch TFT display, a USB port, an aluminum twin-spar frame, spoke wheels with a 21-incher in front, Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires and fully adjustable suspension with radially mounted four-piston brake calipers.

SUZUKI V-STROM 1050DE ADVENTURE: $17,799

The Adventure edition has a longer wheelbase, more relaxed steering geometry and includes Suzuki’s ADV-style, 37-liter aluminum panniers. The V-twin engine powers a twin-spar aluminum frame and is now paired with a longer, more rigid swingarm for improved ground clearance. It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour Adventure tires. It features a bi-directional Quick Shift system, Gravel mode and switchable rear ABS for off-road use.

DUCATI DESERTX: $19,995

This version of the DesertX has KYB suspension. It still features a 937cc, Testastretta, 11-degree twin-cylinder engine producing 110 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, and Ducati Quick Shift. Its steel trellis frame supports fully adjustable suspension with 9.1 inches of travel. Brembo M50 calipers handle braking with dual 320mm front discs and a 265mm rear disc. Advanced electronics include six riding modes, ABS Cornering, traction control and a 5-inch TFT display.

DUCATI DESERTX RALLY: $23,395

Alex Smith rode this bike in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally Race against 450cc off-road race bikes and finished second overall. His bike had a long list of special features, but the stock version is pretty special as well. It features fully adjustable Öhlins suspension with 9.1 inches of travel, and Brembo Stylema calipers on dual 320mm front discs and a 265mm rear disc. The DesertX is powered by a 937cc, Testastretta, 11-degree twin-cylinder engine delivering 110 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and Ducati Quick Shift. Electronics include six riding modes, traction control, ABS Cornering and a 5-inch TFT display.

MV AGUSTA ENDURO VELOCE: $21,998

MV Agusta is a historic brand with an incredible racing heritage. The controlling interest of the company recently was passed from Pierer Mobility Group to Art Of Mobility, but is fully independent and remains in Italy. A high-revving, 931cc, inline three-cylinder engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft delivers 124 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. It offers four riding modes, eight levels of traction control, two engine brake settings, Cruise Control, Launch Control, and tire-specific ECU mapping. A 7-inch HD TFT display supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and MV Ride app integration for navigation, trip data and customization.

MV AGUSTA LXP ORIOLI: $28,998

When we first saw this as a concept bike, it bore the “Lucky Explorer” emblem that Edi Orioli brandished in his glory years of Dakar racing. Now, it bears his name, with only a hint of the tobacco-related branding remains. It has numerous upgrades over the standard Enduro Veloce, but only 500 units will be offered. It still has four riding modes, ABS Cornering, Brembo Stylema front calipers with 320mm discs and a two-piston caliper with 265mm disc rear. The MV Ride app enables smartphone connectivity for navigation and data sharing. Mobisat anti-theft device with geolocation is standard.

HUSQVARNA NORDEN 901: $14,899

As a member of the greater Pierer Mobility family, most Husqvarna models have a close twin in the KTM line. The Norden, however, has a more touring-oriented disposition than its brother in orange. It’s powered by a 889cc, parallel-twin engine producing 105 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Its steel trellis frame is complemented by fully adjustable WP APEX suspension with 8.7 inches of travel. Braking includes J.Juan calipers with 320mm/260mm discs and ABS Cornering. Electronics include ride modes, traction control, cruise control, a 5-inch TFT display and smartphone connectivity.

HUSQVARNA NORDEN 901 EXPEDITION: $16,499

This is the biggest, most expensive motorcycle to bear the Husqvarna name. It shares its motor with the KTM 890, but almost everything else is different. The Expedition version offers upgraded WP XPLOR suspension with 9.4 inches of travel for advanced off-road performance. Powered by the same 889cc parallel-twin engine (105 horsepower, 74 pound-feet), it features a steel trellis frame, J.Juan brakes with 320mm/260mm discs and ABS Cornering. Expedition-specific additions include a taller windscreen, heated grips, rider seat, and panniers. Electronics include ride modes, traction control and a 5-inch TFT display.

BMW F900GS: $12,995

Last year this bike replaced the F850GS and is considered a middleweight by BMW aficionados. The motor is a 105-horsepower, 895cc parallel twin producing 68.6 pound-feet of torque at 6750 rpm. It includes a lightweight plastic fuel tank, Akrapovic rear silencer and over 30 pounds of weight reduction. Suspension travel is 9.1 inches with fully adjustable rebound, compression damping and preload. Ergonomic design, and multiple seat height options ensure adaptability across diverse terrains and rider preferences.

BMW F900GS ADVENTURE: $14,495

When BMW lends the “Adventure” suffix to a model, it’s all about range. The F900GS-A has over 6 gallons of fuel capacity, with a more robust subframe to support a greater luggage payload. All the bodywork is different from the standard model as well. The base model might be hard to find on dealer showrooms, as most have premium packages that include features like Ride Modes Pro and Dynamic Suspension adjustment. Under it all is the 895cc parallel twin that was introduced last year.

TRIUMPH TIGER 900 RALLY PRO: $17,395

The first three-cylinder motorcycle bearing the Triumph name dates back to 1968. When the brand was reborn in 1990, the triple configuration was the first feature resurrected. Designed for off-road performance, the Rally Pro features adjustable Showa suspension with 240mm (9.5-inch) front and 230mm (9-inch) rear travel and tubeless spoked wheels (21-inch front). It includes six riding modes, including Off-Road Pro, ABS Cornering, traction control, heated seats and grips, and Triumph Shift Assist. Additional features include a 7-inch TFT screen, adjustable seat height, modular frame and Brembo Stylema braking system.

TRIUMPH TIGER 900 GT PRO: $16,895

Building on the GT, the GT Pro adds electronically adjustable Marzocchi rear suspension, Triumph Shift Assist, heated seats and tire pressure monitoring. It retains the 888cc three-cylinder engine, ABS Cornering, five riding modes, and cast alloy wheels with 7-inch front and 6.5-inch rear travel. Additional features include a 7-inch TFT display with My Triumph connectivity, adjustable seat height, and Brembo Stylema brakes.

TRIUMPH TIGER 900 GT: $14,995

The 888cc three-cylinder engine received major updates resulting in claimed power gains of 13 percent over its predecessor. It puts out 106.5 horsepower, and is equipped with a Marzocchi, 45mm, USD-adjustable cartridge fork; and the rear suspension unit offers manually adjustable preload and rebound damping (7-inch front, 6.5-inch rear travel). It has cast alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), and includes ABS Cornering, traction control, five riding modes, 7-inch TFT screen, and adjustable seat height.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY: $21,499

This is one of the most dirt-worthy adventure bikes on the market. The motor is a 889cc parallel twin delivering 105 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The Rally edition is defined by its premium suspension components. It has WP XPLOR Pro suspension offering extended travel (10.6 inches) for rugged terrain. The brakes are Brembo components with dual 320mm front and 260mm rear discs. On-board electronics include rally-specific ride modes, traction control, ABS and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R: $15,799

The Adventure R shares the 889cc parallel-twin engine (105 horsepower, 74 pound-feet) with the Rally, but has WP XPLOR suspension with 9.4 inches of travel for mixed terrain. That results in a lower seat height and targets the bike for less aggressive off-road riding. One of the most distinctive features is a wrap-around fuel cell, which carries its weight as low as practical. The R-model features a durable steel chassis, Brembo brakes and electronics including ride modes, traction control, ABS Cornering, and a TFT display with navigation and smartphone integration.

MOTO GUZZI V85 TT: $14,190

Moto Guzzi is an iconic Italian make that has been rediscovered by a new generation. The V85 is defined by its traditional, 90-degree, transverse V-twin motor. Even though the 850cc air-cooled engine has a distinctly old-school look, it’s actually very modern with titanium intake valves, variable timing and Ride-by-Wire fuel injection. The advanced electronics package leverages a six-axis inertial platform, integrating ABS Cornering and traction control. Four selectable riding modes—Road, Sport, Rain and Off-Road—allow for various riding conditions. It has a seat height of 32.6 inches and suspension with 6.6 inches in travel.

BMW F 800 GS/GS ADVENTURE: $10,495

The “800” designation is misleading on this model. The motor is a detuned version of the one in the F900GS and actually displaces 895cc. Considered more of an entry-level adventure bike by BMW, it delivers 87 horsepower and 67 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. I comes with a trellis steel frame, two riding modes (Rain and Road), ABS Pro, DTC, full LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display and heated grips. Additional equipment includes standard hand protection, a luggage carrier for Vario cases and an adjustable shift lever for off-road use.

CFMOTO IBEX 800 E: $10,299

CFMoto’s partnership with KTM has resulted in some shared technology. The Ibex 800 has a strong resemblance to the KTM 790 Adventure. Featuring an 8-inch MMI touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth-and CFMoto RideSync connectivity, it includes blind spot monitoring, six ride modes, and a bi-directional Quick Shift. Fitted with electronic throttle control for claimed precision. Braking components include J. Juan 320mm dual-disc front brakes with radial calipers and a 260mm rear disc. Comes with a full LED lighting system including headlights, taillights and indicators.

KOVE 800X PRO: $9999

Kove is a very aggressive company out of China that is imported stateside by USA Motortoys out of Utah. It features a 799cc, DOHC parallel-twin engine producing 95 horsepower with a Bosch EFI. Weighing 408 pounds, it offers off-road capability with a low center of gravity. The 5-gallon tank provides a 250-mile range, while dual 310mm front discs and an adjustable ABS system ensure reliable stopping power. KYB suspension and a 21-inch front, 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup complete this legitimate ADV bike. An upgraded version called the 800X Rally weighs 364 pounds and sells for $11,999.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800: $9899

Introduced just one year ago, this is the newest and most advanced motorcycle that Suzuki has produced in a very long time. The V-Strom moniker is no longer restricted to V-twins; the 800 features a 776cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. It has a steel frame, aluminum swingarm and Showa SFF-BP fork. Equipped with Dunlop D614 tires and cast-aluminum wheels, the bike includes the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), multi-mode traction control, bi-directional Quick Shift, TFT display, LED headlights, and a height-adjustable windscreen.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800 TOURING: $10,499

As the name implies, this is a more touring-oriented version of the V-Strom 800 with a standard top case and 19/17-inch cast-aluminum wheels. It features a 776cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order and Cross Balancer for smooth operation. It includes a Showa SFF-BP fork, gas-charged shock and Dunlop D614 tires on cast-aluminum wheels. The bike offers the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with bi-directional Quick Shift, TFT display, LED headlights, 35-liter top case, and modern electronics like Ride-by-Wire throttle and an adjustable windscreen.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE ADVENTURE: $13,049

This version of the V-Strom 800 comes equipped with Suzuki’s ADV-style 37-liter aluminum panniers, mounted on durable, powder-coated stainless steel carriers. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance and suspension travel—the most in the V-Strom lineup—Showa-supplied fork and rear shock. It rides on spoke-style wheels and comes with a 21-inch front. Advanced tech includes a bi-directional Quick Shift, Ride-by-Wire throttle, a bright TFT color display, and an adjustable windscreen.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE: $11,599

Powered by a 776cc parallel-twin engine. Its steel-frame, aluminum swingarm account for the longest suspension travel in the V-Strom lineup with 8.7 inches of suspension travel and ground clearance, complemented by a 21-inch spoke-style front wheel. The bike includes traction control with Gravel mode, rider-adjustable ABS, bi-directional Quick Shift, Ride-by-Wire throttle, TFT display, and mono-focus LED headlights.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 800: $12,495

Powered by the iconic 800cc triple engine, the Tiger delivers 114 horsepower at 10,750 rpm. It features a Showa 41mm fork with rebound and compression damping adjustment, and a Showa monoshock with rebound damping and remote preload adjuster. Equipped with Optimized ABS Cornering, traction control, Triumph Shift Assist, three riding modes, and cruise control, it offers enhanced performance and control. A 32.8-inch seat height, 5-gallon fuel tank and My Triumph connectivity support long-distance riding.

KTM 790 ADVENTURE: $10,990

The original version of KTM’s middleweight was reintroduced to the line after a short hiatus. It is now assembled by CFMoto in China in order to achieve a reduced price. All of the components are manufactured elsewhere, mostly in Austria. Powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 95 horsepower and 64.6 pound-feet of torque. Its steel trellis frame is paired with WP Apex suspension offering 7.9 inches of travel for versatile performance. Braking is handled by dual 320mm discs up front with ABS Cornering. Electronics include traction control, ride modes, a 5-inch TFT display, and optional turn-by-turn navigation, catering to both on- and off-road adventures.

HONDA TRANSALP: $9999

The Transalp name dates back to the ’80s, before the adventure bike class was even a class. Honda brought it back last year for this 755cc parallel twin. It has integrated Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) technology, offering five riding modes, and advanced electronics like Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and wheelie control. A lightweight steel diamond frame ensures agile handling, complemented by a Showa 43mm SFF-CA inverted fork and Pro-Link rear suspension. A 5-inch TFT display provides intuitive system management, while full LED lighting enhances visibility across diverse conditions.

HONDA NC750X: $9499

Although it’s been accused of being the world’s biggest scooter, the NC750X is reasonably capable of light adventure rides. It features a 745cc parallel-twin engine with a Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) for those who want to go shiftless. Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) and a refined exhaust system produce punchy performance in the low to midrange. The chassis boasts a steel diamond frame, Showa suspension with 4.7 inches of travel and ABS. Advanced electronics include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), fine-tune traction and an LCD dash.

YAMAHA TENERE 700: $10,999

Yamaha’s T7 has already developed a cult following in the short time since its introduction in 2022. It features a compact 689cc engine, a double-cradle steel frame with a 62.6-inch wheelbase and 9.5 inches of ground clearance. It boasts rally-inspired styling with quad LED headlights and a flat seat. It includes a 6.3-inch vertical TFT display with selectable themes, Ride-by-Wire throttle with two maps, revised 43mm KYB adjustable front fork, redesigned air intake, adjustable ergonomics, smartphone connectivity, and a new clutch cover for improved legroom.

APRILIA TUAREG 660: $12,299

Still somewhat rare in the U.S., Aprilia has created quite a stir in the ADV community with the Tuareg. Powered by a 659cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with 80 horsepower at 9250 rpm. It includes a steel-tube frame with cast swingarm pivots, an 43mm adjustable Kayaba fork (9.4-inch travel), Brembo brakes with two-piston slide front calipers with 300mm front discs and rear single-piston caliper, and 260mm disc with ABS. The wheels are 21-inch/18-inch spoked aluminum. The APRC electronics offer adjustable off-road mode and rear ABS deactivation. Wet weight is 450 pounds.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660: $9695

This model is Triumph’s gateway drug to its three-cylinder adventure bike line. It’s designed to provide all the technology present in the larger Tigers and come in under $10,000. For 2025, the price is unchanged, but Triumph has added features. One of the most significant is the connectivity module, which allows you to connect to the My Triumph smartphone app. In the past, this was an option that was $300 extra. It also has more sophisticated traction control and the inclusion of Triumph Shift Assist.

KAWASAKI KLR650: $6899

If any bike defines adventure riding on a budget, this is it. The KLR650 lineage can be traced back to the ’80s. It’s still powered by a DOHC, liquid-cooled, 652cc single, but these days it has EFI. The massive 6.1-gallon fuel capacity and frame-mounted fairing are two of the main keys to its longevity. There are several variations, with and without ABS. The KLR650 S has a lower seat height than the standard version, and the KLR650 Adventure ABS comes with factory-installed side cases, LED lights, engine guards, and ABS.

MOTO MORINI X-CAPE: $7999

Moto Morini is a brand that goes back almost a century and is still based in Milan, Italy. The manufacturing is done in China today, and that enables Morini to concentrate on offering value as well as legacy. The X-Cape features a 649cc parallel-twin engine, Bosch EFI and 60 horsepower. It has a 7-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a Marzocchi fork and a KYB rear shock. Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS, Pirelli Scorpion tires and tubeless spoke wheels ensure excellent control. Additional features include a 4.8-gallon fuel tank, heated grips, and optional luggage and guards.

SUZUKI V-STROM 650: $9299

Suzuki was one of the first Japanese companies in the adventure bike pool, and this was the bike that got them started. The V-Strom 650 is still ubiquitous at adventure gatherings all over the world with its iconic 645cc V-twin engine. It’s getting a little long in the tooth these days, but still offers reliability and reasonable performance. The standard version has cast aluminum wheels, while the XT version features gold-anodized aluminum rims and spoke wheels with tubeless dual-sport tires, handguards, and a lower engine cowl. The XT sells for $9799.

SUZUKI V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE: $10,999

This upgraded version of the original V-Strom comes equipped with 37-liter waterproof aluminum side cases mounted on durable, powder-coated stainless steel carriers. A handlebar cross-brace is for mounting accessories like a GPS. Comes with a rugged accessory bar, handguards and a protective lower engine cowl. Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tires are fitted to 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. Powering it all is a liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree V-twin engine.

HONDA NX500: $7399

The NX500 was formerly called the CB500X. It’s a price point-oriented model manufactured in Honda’s Thailand factory for street riding and light adventure. The NX features a 471cc parallel-twin engine, selectable torque control and a six-speed assist/slipper clutch for smooth performance. It also comes with a customizable 5-inch TFT display, a lightweight steel diamond frame, a Showa SFF-BP fork with 5.2 inches of travel, an adjustable rear shock, Nissin brakes, LED lighting and 4.7 gallons of fuel capacity.

KOVE 450 RALLY: $9299

This is a legitimate rally bike and is the basis for Kove’s effort at the Dakar Rally. The newly homologated street-legal version is powered by a single-cylinder, 449cc DOHC engine. It has dual radiators and an external oil cooler. The steel frame is a semi-perimeter design with three fuel tanks that combine for over 7 gallons of capacity. The bike is equipped with a fully adjustable 49mm KYB fork and matching shock, and 12-inch suspension travel. Kove has several versions, including one with a lower seat height. There is also a competition version.

BMW G310GS: $5695

This is BMW’s response to those who say their bikes are overpriced. The G310GS is powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a backward-tilted cylinder and reverse head. It delivers 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 21 pound-feet of torque at 7500 rpm. The bike features a tubular steel frame, a six-speed gearbox, 7 inches of suspension travel, an upside-down front fork and a diecast aluminum swingarm. Standard equipment includes ABS and a multifunction display.

HONDA CRF300L RALLY: $6499

The CRF300L Rally is based on the CRF300L dual-sport bike, but has a frame-mounted fairing and increased range. It has a liquid-cooled 286cc engine with smooth low rpm throttle control and a six-speed transmission. It features a 3.4-gallon fuel tank for over 250 miles of range, lightweight components and a slim rear cross-section for better rider mobility. The bike is equipped with a 43mm inverted Showa fork, Pro-Link rear suspension and hydraulic brakes, with ABS that can be turned off for off-road use.

KAWASAKI VERSYS-X 300: $6199

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS utilizes a compact, 296cc, twin-cylinder, DOHC DFI engine that it shares with the 300 Ninja. The riding position is more spread out than that of the Ninja, but it still has a reasonably low seat height. The suspension is more off-road-oriented, and it has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels for stability on rough roads. It comes ready for long rides with a rear carrier, a tall windshield, and rider-friendly features like Clutch Assist and Positive Neutral Finder.