2026 TRIUMPH TF-450-E AND TF-250-E OFF-ROAD MODELS ANNOUNCED

Since the introduction of Triumph’s motocross models a few years ago we had heard rumors of the off-road models and now they have just announced them officially for 2026 ! Below is the official information and some images from Triumph .

THE TOUGHER IT IS, THE BETTER IT GETS

TRIUMPH REVEALS NEW ENDURO MODELS

• Specifications revealed for eagerly awaited Competition TF 250-E and TF 450-E

• Brand new performance powertrains, developed by Triumph’s world leading engineers in close collaboration with World Enduro Champions

• Optimum blend of unparalleled low-speed agility and confidence-inspiring high- speed stability, with unique, lightweight aluminum chassis

• Rider-focused ergonomics package for optimal riding comfort

• Premium brand components and the latest off-road technology

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the competition only all-new TF 250-E and TF 450-E for model year 2026, designed

and developed with World Enduro Champions to excel in competitive racing, across both technical terrain and high-speed sections.

The precision-engineered 250cc and 450cc powertrains deliver class-leading performance, coupled with the optimum blend of

unparalleled low-speed agility and confidence-inspiring high-speed stability.

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with five-time World Champion Iván Cervantes and four-time World Enduro

Champion Paul Edmondson, the TF 250-E and TF 450-E share a unique, lightweight aluminum chassis, engineered for agility and

strength. The new spine frame design provides exceptional handling and stability across all terrains.

Triumph’s new Enduro models are equipped with premium brand components and feature the latest off-road technology, together

with a rider-focused ergonomics package and race-inspired styling. Sleek bodywork, Triumph Performance Yellow graphics, and

integrated LED lighting give the bikes a bold, aggressive look that stands out on the start line.Building on Triumph’s reputation for

excellent quality and reliability, the new models will also have world-class support, backed by a nationwide network of Triumph

Off-Road dealers and a 24/7 parts ordering and supply system.

Steve Sargent: Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles “We are entering the competitive Enduro scene with new models that

introduce cutting- edge advancements in Enduro performance and technology. Featuring a brand-newchassis and engine platform,

the 2026 Enduro models are designed to elevate performance, hand ling, comfort, and usability, meeting the diverse needs of both

professional and amateur riders.

Working with Paul Edmondson’s team to test these bikes in real-world environments, our team have refined the agility and

performance of these models, ensuring they excel whether a rider is new to Enduro or racing competitively. This level of all-round

usability and excellence has not been seen in this sector before. ” Paul Edmondson has played a key role in the development and

testing of the new range and will be leading the new Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team into the EnduroGP Championship in

April. Paul Edmondson: Team Manager, Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team “ Triumph Enduro bikes are built for limitless

adventure, engineered with precision handling, powerful engines, and race- proven technology to dominate rugged trails, steep

climbs, and unpredictable landscapes with confidence . From technical enduro sections to untamed wilderness, these bikes deliver

exceptional performance, control, and durability – empowering riders to push their boundaries. We have all been working so hard

to make these new models as agile, fast, and lightweight as possible, refusing to compromise on functionality or usability. ”

Precision Engineered for Enduro Excellence Triumph has developed a 250cc and 450cc performance racing powertrain, designed

for winning performance.

The TF 450-E’s 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivers impressive power and torque with a linear power curve,

ensuring smooth acceleration across varied conditions, from technical ascents to high-speed straights. The TF 450-E is designed to

excel in high-speed enduro racing, ideal for experienced riders seeking power, speed and versatility on open trails and hills. With its

greater low- end and mid-range torque, it tackles hill climbs, sand dunes, and situations requiring less gear shifting with ease. Its

smooth, tractable power delivery and controllable, connected engine character ensure riders can feel the bike’s rear wheel traction

and the seamless transfer of power to the ground.

Triumph’s all-new 250 enduro engine is the most powerful engine in its class, delivering responsive, manageable power with a

purposeful character, perfectly suited for technical sections, tight enduro challenges, and ideal for riders seeking fun and accessible

performance. Providing 41.7 HP (42.3 PS) of power and 20.5 ft-lb (27.8 Nm) of torque, with a broad power curve and strong

bottom-end, the TF 250-E excels in slow-speed technical sections and drives through to a powerful top-end at 12,800 RPM. Both

powertrains have been developed to have more inertia than the motocross engine, providing a more stable, tractable power delivery

across diverse, unpredictable race conditions. This is complemented by the six-speed Exedy racing clutch, which allows smooth,

clutch-less upshifts, maintaining momentum in tight, technical sections. Advanced fuel injection and ignition systems manage

power efficiently, ensuring instant throttle response and reliable performance throughout demanding rides. A bespoke Dellorto 1.7”

(44mm) throttle body provides an air bypass system for cold starts and a manually adjustable idle speed.Del West titanium valves

and a forged König aluminum piston ensure consistent performance during prolonged high-RPM operation, significantly reducing

servicing requirements.

For the TF 450-E, the gudgeon pin and rockers are further enhanced with Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coatings, which improves

durability and reduces friction. The high-capacity radiator and auxiliary fan combined with tool-free Dual-stage filter provided by

Twin-air, provide consistent engine cooling, ensuring reliable power delivery on long, demanding rides. Athena Engine

Management System Triumph and Athena have combined their extensive off-road experience to create a perfect synergy, resulting

in the development of new software strategies with a strong emphasis on drivability and tractability. The engine management

system for the TF 250-E and TF 450-E features completely bespoke software. This new system benefits from co- developed

mapping and traction control strategies, specifically tailored by Triumph and Athena to enhance performance and reliability. Dual

Engine Maps adapt performance for different conditions at the touch of a button giving riders the edge to adapt and excel in

varying race conditions. Riders can switch between two distinct engine maps on the fly. One for aggressive performance, the other

for smoother, more controlled delivery on technical terrain. Additional maps can also be added with the optional Wi-Fi module and

the Triumph MX Tune Pro app. Exhaust System ; The lightweight stainless steel exhaust system on the TF 250-E boasts an

integrated Helmholtz resonator in the header pipe, enhancing cylinder evacuation and performance. The TF 450-E features a side-

resonator in the silencer, specifically designed for targeted noise attenuation, resulting in a deep, powerful exhaust

note.

Lightweight Aluminum Frame Both models feature Triumph’s unique, lightweight aluminum spine frame, with optimized

mass, stiffness, and a low center of gravity. This provides exceptional agility, enhanced high-speed stability, and delivers sharp

directional control and confidence. Post-fabrication machining enhances dimensional accuracy while the frame also features in-

house hand TIG-welded craftsmanship. Advanced Suspension System The fully adjustable KYB coil-sprung 1.9” (48mm) forks and

3-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension are specifically tuned for Enduro challenges, ensuring responsive control,

excellent power transfer and maximum traction in demanding conditions. With a reduction of .4 inches (10mm) compared to

Triumph’s motocross models and enhanced settings, it offers an outstanding balance between handling and bump absorption,

while minimizing pitch during cornering. Easy to set up and service, this market-leading suspension offers high-level adjustability

for rider weight and riding style, and exceptional tunability for varying terrains, from muddy tracks to rocky paths. Enduro-specific

swingarm geometry ensures accurate front-end feedback, which empowers riders to make rapid adjustments to navigate obstacles,

and delivers intuitive and inspiring handling for competition. Rider-focused technology Ensuring the new TF 250-E and TF 450-E

are best-in-class, both models are equipped with an impressive selection of premium brand specification and cutting-edge

technologies, optimizing performance in all conditions. These can be accessed using intuitive handlebar-mounted controls

featuring illuminated buttons for quick and easy adjustments, while the digital speedo screen provides real- time data, including

engine temperature, trip information, and gear position.The advanced traction control system monitors rear-wheel slip and

modulates power output to provide consistent grip on unpredictable surfaces, while the optimized launch control manages torque

delivery to maximize traction off the line, helping riders achieve consistent, competitive starts. The Triumph-designed quickshifter

enables seamless, clutch-less upshifts between second and sixth gear for uninterrupted power delivery and preserves momentum

during race-critical sections.

More premium components, included as standard, include the Galfer performance braking system with 10.2” (260mm) front brake

disc and 8.7” (220mm) rear brake disc, combined with Brembo twin .94 “(24mm) piston floating front caliper, a single 1.02”

(26mm) piston floating rear caliper and adjustable span brake lever. Both models are fitted with Michelin Enduro 2 tires, featuring

an innovative tread pattern that provides better grip and traction, designed for diverse terrains (soft to hard) and conditions (mud

to dry). The D.I.D DirtStar 7000 series aluminum rims, with a black anodized finish and Triumph-designed lightweight cast and

machined aluminum hubs completes the look. Ergonomics and Style for the Modern Racer Built for the demands of competitive

endurance racing, the ergonomics of the TF 250-E and TF 450-E have been designed to maximize both performance and rider

comfort. Pro Taper ACF Carbon Core handlebars with adjustable mounts enable riders to personalize the fit and feel, perfecting the

positioning between the handlebar, seat, and footpegs. This can minimize fatigue, enhance control during sharp turns, and reduce

rider strain during prolonged standing. The ODI half-waffle lock-on grips offer exceptional hold and durability, ensuring control in

all conditions. A 37.6” (955mm) seat height provides optimal clearance while maintaining a manageable stand-over for technical

sections while a non-slip Pyramid seat offers excellent grip and a rubbery consistency to improve positioning in both dry and wet

conditions.

The ergonomic design and high-quality foam padding provide superior comfort, allowing racers to ride longer without

discomfort. The seat cover material is highly durable and resistant to wear and tear, making it ideal for off-road conditions.Tough,

purposeful, and unmistakably race-ready, both Enduro models are styled with sharp lines and an aggressive stance. They feature

aggressive, minimalistic bodywork, developed and manufactured in-house by Triumph to be lightweight and durable. Racing-

inspired graphics in Triumph Performance Yellow, Black and White and magnesium engine covers, which also make trackside

servicing easier, complete the look. The 2.2 gallon (8.3 liter) fuel tank provides a long range for long laps, and the compact,

integrated LED lights enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Racing Pedigree Triumph’s globally renowned engineering teams

bring expertise in precision engineering, innovation and award-winning quality. These teams are behind Triumph’s greatest

modern racing achievements, including the Moto2TM championship where Triumph’s engines have helped to transform the class,

setting new Moto2 lap and speed records at tracks around the world. From the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to

World SuperSport racing, the TF 250-X has earned multiple podium spots. The TF 250 was also the bike of choice for Jonny

Walker in the SuperEnduro World Championship, where he took 2nd place overall in 2025. With a team like this and the TF 250-E

and TF 450-E on the start line, Triumph is well positioned to begin its Enduro racing program in 2025. Race-Ready The all-new TF

250-E or TF 450-E motorcycle are exclusively available as competition use only motorcycles in the United States and Canada. To

ensure racers have the highest level of dealer support, there is a nationwide network of qualified Triumph Off-Road dealers offering

sales, servicing and parts.

The authorized dealer network also stocks Triumph’s dedicated Enduro clothing range, designed in

partnership with Alpinestars, including Enduro boots and apparel. The dealer network is backed by a mobile-optimized 24/7 online

parts support system, so customers can easily identify the parts they need and find stocking Triumph dealers at any time. In

addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph hasworked with the biggest, premium brands to

create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability, ranging from an Akrapovič

silencer to a radiator shroud graphics kit. The TF 250-E will start from $9,795 USD / $12,395 CAD and the TF 450-E will start from

$10,795 USD / $13,295. Orders can be placed now at Triumph Dealers with bikes available for delivery from June, 2025. For more

information or to find your local dealer visit triumphmotorcycles.com.