KTM 250SX PROJECT BY MITCH ANDERSON : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

This week on Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a quick look at a carbureted KTM 250SX project done by former professional west coast off-road racer Mitch Anderson. He described this project as “The bike I always wanted to build but never had the time or money because I was chasing my racing dream.” To accomplish this build Anderson worked with a lot of his longtime sponsors like FMF, Bolt Hardware, Renthal, CST Tires, WPS, Fly Racing, Dubya USA, TM Designworks and AHM Factory Services. Scroll down to see more.

If you want to see some action of this machine check out the Vlog #23 below and look for a complete test video on our YouTube channel in the near future!