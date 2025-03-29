RIDING THE BETA ALP DUAL-SPORT: THE WRAP

This week I got together with Kit Palmer of Cycle News to cover Beta’s two new dual-sport models: the Alp 4.0 and Alp X. There aren’t many demo units to go around, so Cycle News had one version and Dirt Bike got the other. We got together in Anza Borrego for a quick ride and photo session.

Beta had a model called the Alp years ago. In the past, it was a long-range trials-oriented bike like the KTM Freeride. For 2025, the Alp has been recast as a low-cost dual-sport/ADV bike. The Alp 4.0 is a little more dirt-oriented with an 18/21” wheel combo, while the Alp X has 17/19” wheels and different bodywork. Both have a low front fender, but the X has a snug rear fender that goes up and down with the swingarm. You can plainly see that Beta has been thinking about the Honda CRF300L Rally. The two Betas have the same price ($6490) as the Honda Rally and offer a little more performance.

The motor is a six-speed 348cc DOHC single with fuel injection that is said to produce 35 horsepower. The chassis is steel and the suspension is unbranded. The front brake is Nissin and the rear brake is a proprietary Beta item. Clearly, parts for the Alp come from all over the world. How much comes from China? Some, but probably not the majority. The VIN number indicates an Italian-made product and many of the individual parts have “Made in Italy” clearly labeled.

The bike has some very high-tech features, like the TFT screen, multiple engine maps and antilock brakes, which can be disabled on command. Riding either bike is about as unintimidating as can be. Both allow virtually anyone to touch the ground on both sides. The X is about a half-inch lower because of the lower profile wheels, but the main reason for the seat height is the fairly limited suspension travel (7.3” front, 7.7” rear). That means you can’t get too aggressive in the dirt. In addition to being short, the suspension is soft. The only adjustment offered is spring preload in the rear.

That’s fine. The main reason this bike exists is to cruise trails and explore hidden places. The motor is great for that. It’s surprisingly torquey for a 350. It will chug around like a 600. It doesn’t rev very high; redline is 8000 rpm. In the dirt, you can switch maps (“Road” or “Off-road” can be selected on a handlebar switch) and you can turn off rear-wheel ABS. The two maps aren’t very different. When you’re dealing with this amount of horsepower there’s no such thing as an “aggressive” power delivery.

Between the two bikes, there’s no real difference in performance. The X has a wider contact patch with its Shinko adventure tires, and that makes it hook up a little better on dirt roads. You have to be very careful with that floating rear fender, though. It can be damaged easily by rocks in more severe off-road terrain. The 4.0 handles more like a traditional dirt bike and is geared slightly lower. Beta was smart to target the Honda 300L Rally. That bike has enjoyed wild success. The Alp is a little more powerful, a little lighter and a little more dirt worthy. What it lacks compared to the Honda is wind protection and range. You can read more about the Alp twins in the June, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike and in an upcoming issue of Cycle News.

GUNNAR LINDSTROM

Dirt Bike Magazine has a long history of interesting characters and accomplished editors. None of them can match the resume of Gunnar Lindstrom. Gunnar is a Swedish immigrant with a degree in mechanical engineering and a passion for riding motorcycles at the highest level. He was on the very first American Motocross des Nations team in 1971, and went on to win a number of U.S. Nationals, including Hangtown. He also won the Mint 400 overall, riding with J.N. Roberts. Gunnar was first hired as the Technical Editor and then became the chief Editor in 1976. “I started at Dirt Bike because I wanted to show that I could write technical material in English,” he remembers. “But the pay wasn’t very good.” In 1978 he started working for Honda as a service engineer. One of his first assignments was to deal with chronic chain derailment problems with the CR250R. In 1979 he became the MX Race Team manager. Those were the foundational years of what would become the juggernaut of American racing, and he got to work with the likes of Marty Smith, Warren Ried, Jim Pomeroy and Steve Wise. It became a who’s who of motocross. Eventually he transferred to Honda’s automotive division.

Today, Gunnar is retired and remains a die-hard motorcycle enthusiast, writing the occasional story for Dirt Bike and following the industry intently. His son Lars carries on the family tradition and is the current manager for Honda’s American motocross team.

RANDOM HARD DRIVE SEARCH

I have stack of slides that I’m slowly converting to digital files. At this rate, I will be half done on my 99th birthday. Here’s a sweet start shot from some National around 1993. You have Damon Bradshaw (11), Jeff Stanton (1) Jeff Matiasevich and Jean Michele Bayle doing their thing. I think I see Doug Dubach in there.

OZ 1998

The 1998 ISDE in Australia was especially memorable for a number of reasons. First, it was a freakish performance from Shane Watts. He rode a 125 in sandy, power-robbing terrain and devastated the field. He even won the final moto. And, it was also the only International Five-Day Enduro in recent memory. The end of day two saw torrential rain. Despite that, they let several rows of Trophy riders out on schedule for day three. Randy Hawkins almost drown in a river crossing. He was dragged to safety by a Swedish rider. The FIM recalled all the riders and the club rerouted the event for days four, five and six. I was the happiest man alive. I was terribly ill at the start of the event and incapable of riding by day three. A rest day allowed me to recover slightly. Jeff Fredette said I was the only rider in ISDE history to call in sick and get away with it.

See you next time!