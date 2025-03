CRUSHING TRAILS ON NEW CROSS COUNTRY BIKES!

In this VLOG we take you behind the scenes as we test the 2025 BETA 450RC and GASGAS EX350 Cross Country models. We give you an early track side review of each bike, some information to learn, and some laughs from the crew at Dirt Bike Magazine. Enjoy!

https://youtu.be/3aiiqIN2oX8