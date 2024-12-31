2025 OFF-ROAD/CROSS-COUNTRY BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

AJP PR7

2024 model shown

AJP is a company out of Portugal, but the bikes are assembled with bits and pieces from all over the world. The PR7 is a rally bike with a 600cc motor made by SWM in Italy. The suspension is Sachs, the brakes are Brembo and the fuel-injection system is by Athena/GET. The PR7 is equipped for the street, but not EPA approved at this time. Still, it’s licensable in many states.

KOVE RALLY: $9499

There are three variations of the Kove Rally. All three have a DOHC 450cc motor, fully adjustable suspension, a rally fairing and 8 gallons of fuel capacity. There is also a Pro Race model that notches up the performance considerably and will be the basis for another Dakar effort in 2025. It sells for $13,999. Finally, there is a version that is fully compliant with EPA and DOT requirements to be street-legal in all 50 states for $9299. It’s available in high or low seat heights.

AJP SPR510/SPR310: $9499/$8999

2024 model shown

If the AJP SPR510 motor looks familiar, it’s because you probably saw it in a Husqvarna model in the not-so-distant past. SWM in Italy supplies AJP with the motors that were sold under the Husky name prior to 2013. The SPR510 chassis, on the other hand, is like nothing else on the market. It’s a hybrid design that uses both steel and aluminum. The suspension is by Sachs, and the brakes are Brembo.

SHERCO 500SEF/450SEF: $12,799/$12,599

Sherco is a French manufacturer that is well known for its two-strokes and trials bikes. But, the big four-stroke in the company line has a long list of achievements, including the 2020 AMA Enduro Championship under Grant Baylor. It also has a history of success in Dakar. For 2025, all the Sherco off-road bikes get a new frame and redesigned bodywork. Weight loss was a big focus, whereas the basic chassis geometry didn’t stray too far from the existing design.

BETA 480RR/430RR RACE: $11,399/$11,299

The Race models in Beta’s line are the elite versions of their off-road four-stokes and borrow much from the new 450RX motocross bike. The engine cases are new and have finally lost the provision for the kickstarter. The Race models come with KYB suspension, and a number of anodized bits and pieces. The 480RR and the 430RR are almost identical aside from displacement, which is derived from a 5mm increase in bore for the 480.

BETA 480RR/430RR X-PRO: $10,599/$10,499

Beta says the models carrying the X-Pro name are dedicated to singletrack trails. They come equipped with Sachs suspension and Nissin brakes. For 2025, they get a new frame similar to the one developed for the 450RX motocross bike. They did not receive the new engine cases and therefore still have a provision for a kickstarter if you don’t trust the button. The 480RR and the 430RR are almost identical aside from displacement.

GASGAS EC450F: $11,549

GasGas has trimmed its offerings for 2025. Carrying the bulk of the company’s large-displacement workload is the EC450F. This is primarily designed as a trail bike with a headlight, cushy suspension settings and a softer exhaust note, but all the core elements are the same as the MC450F motocross bike. The front suspension is the spring version of the WP Xact fork. This year it gets a more compliant frame, among other updates.

HONDA CRF450X: $9999

When Honda released the CRF450RL dual-sport bike in 2019, the company also produced a dirtier version for fulltime off-road riding. The CRF450X has since accumulated an impressive record of wins in Baja. It has the same chassis and motor as the dual-sport, but it’s lighter and in a spicier state of tune. It’s still fully EPA compliant and even makes the cut for a California green sticker.

HONDA CRF450RX: $9999

The RX is a full-blooded competition bike with just one degree of separation from the Honda CRF450R motocross bike. Like the MX model, it got a new frame for 2025 with different flex characteristics. It also has new fork clamps and an extensive list of changes all aimed at improved handling. An 18-inch rear wheel, softer suspension, increased fuel capacity, off-road engine mapping and handguards are among the features that give it off-road credentials.

HUSQVARNA FE450: $12,249

Husqvarna’s large-displacement, four-stroke off-road bike differs from the KTM version (the 450XC-W) in a number of ways, starting with the fact that it has linkage suspension. The FE’s frame is similar to that of the FC450 motocross bike, but with softer suspension. It also has a six-speed gearbox and is in a milder state of tune than the MX bike. This year Husqvarna’s off-road models are available in blue Heritage editions (shown) for $300 more.

KAWASAKI KX450X: $10,699

Last year, Kawasaki unveiled a brand-new KX450 motocross bike, and the X version was swept along with the same changes. It got a new chassis and connectivity with the Rideology smartphone app that allows you to alter fuel mixture and spark-advance mapping. Unlike some other bikes, the KX450X comes with the connectivity module, so there are no extra expenses involved. The X also offers offroad suspension and features, but no additional fuel capacity.

KTM 450XCF-W: $12,149

This is a true off-road bike, not a motocross bike with a kickstand. As such, the 450XCF-W has PDS no-linkage rear suspension resulting in increased ground clearance and a distinctive feel that most off-roaders love. The XCF-W also has a coil-spring fork, a six-speed gearbox, off-road engine tuning and 3.4 gallons of fuel capacity. It comes with an LED headlight, a taillight, an odometer, handguards and an O-ring chain.

KTM 450XC-F: $12,199

This is the bike that has won virtually every race in the west for years, and has even made its mark in the GNCC XC-1 Pro class. The 450XC-F is closely related to the 450SXF motocross bike, but has off-road suspension settings, increased fuel capacity, an 18-inch rear wheel with a Dunlop AT71 tire, an O-ring chain, handguards and a skid plate. It has the updated frame that the SX got for 2025. This year, it finally gets a six-speed gearbox.

YAMAHA WR450F: $10,199

Yamaha has made the newest version of the YZ450F into a true trail bike with increased fuel capacity, a wide-ratio gearbox, more electric capacity and a super-quiet exhaust note. The suspension is soft and the power delivery is smooth. This bike meets all the federal requirements as an off-road bike, but is not eligible for a California green sticker and is not even sold in California. In stock form, the bike has a throttle stop and an inner baffle.

YAMAHA YZ450FX: $10,199

Yamaha has gone a step further than any other Japanese manufacturer in the creation of a crosscountry race bike based on its 450 motocross model. It has softer suspension like most of them, increased fuel capacity like some of them, off-road mapping like a few of them, and a wide-ratio five-speed gearbox like, well, none of them. The 450FX is also compatible with the Yamaha Power Tuner smartphone app, which allows in-the-field engine tuning at no extra cost.

BETA 390RR/350RR RACE: $11,199/$11,099

Beta called these the “Race Editions” in the past. Now, they dropped the word “Edition” because they don’t want people to confuse them with limited-run special editions offered by other manufacturers. The Race models use the new frame and engine cases developed for the 450RX motocross bike and have KYB suspension. They also get a new look for 2025.

BETA 390RR/350RR X-PRO: $10,399/$10,299

Beta’s four-strokes come in four different sizes, and each has its own distinct personality. The 390RR and 350RR are the two smaller versions, even though they look virtually identical to the 430RR and 480RR. The X-Pro models are trail-oriented and have Sachs suspension and Nissin brakes. They both get a new frame for 2025, but they retain the provision for a kickstarter. That is sold as a kit for $400.

GASGAS EX350F: $11,199

GasGas has trimmed its lineup for 2025, and the 350 is now the big bike in its cross-country racing fleet. It’s similar to the MC350F motocross bike, meaning it got a new, more compliant frame for 2025. It differs from the MX version with its coil-spring, closed-cartridge fork; softer suspension valving; six-speed gearbox; 18-inch rear wheel, Dunlop tires, O-ring chain and kickstand. It does not come with a map switch in stock form.

HUSQVARNA FX350: $11,949

The Husqvarna FX350 is the one motorcycle to own for riders who can’t stand the thought of only owning one motorcycle. It can be a motocross bike one weekend and a trail bike the next. It’s similar to the FC350 motocross bike, but with a six-speed gearbox and off-road equipment. Like Husky’s other competition bikes, it has a slightly reduced seat height compared to KTM and GasGas models. This year, there’s a blue Heritage edition for $12,049.

KTM 350XC-F: $11,949

Kailub Russell singlehandedly made the KTM 350XC-F into the winningest off-road racer east of the Mississippi. Even though Kailub is now retired, the 350 continues to win race after race, championship after championship. It has motocross-level power with a six-speed gearbox, offroad suspension, an 18-inch rear wheel, an O-ring chain, handguards and a kickstand. For 2025, the 350XC-F gets a new frame and updated suspension.

BETA 300RR/250RR X-PRO (TWO-STROKES): $9899/$9699

Beta opens a new chapter in 2025. The standard RR models are now called the “X-Pro” editions. These have oil injection and a trail-friendly disposition. They feature a new frame with a 20mm-lower seat height, an all-new single-spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, a coolant reservoir and a rescue strap on the front fender. The bodywork also has a new look.

BETA XTRAINER (TWO-STROKE): $8499

The Xtrainer (Beta pronounces it “Crosstrainer”) is now in its 11th year of production and has been a sales success due to its lower price and entry-level disposition. Compared to the standard two-strokes in Beta’s line, the Xtrainer has a lower seat height, softer suspension and a gentler power delivery. It has a new look for 2025 with a distinctive gray theme.

GASGAS EX300/EX250 (TWO-STROKES): $10,749/$10,449

GasGas is a blood brother to KTM and Husqvarna, but comes in with slightly lower pricing. Accordingly, the map switch costs extra, and a number of components, like the Braktec hydraulics, are different from those on the other Pierer brands. The EX line is aimed at crosscountry racing, using the same updated frame as the motocross version.

GASGAS EC300/EC250 (TWOSTROKES): $10,799/$10,499

These are the more trail-oriented models from GasGas. Compared to the EX cross-country racers and the MC motocross bikes, they have a smoother power delivery and softer suspension. They also feature oil injection. These models have the Keihin throttle-body fuel-injection system, which is integrated with the electronic power valve.

HUSQVARNA TX300 (TWO-STROKE): $11,699

The Husky TX line has only one model for 2025— the TX300. This is the two-stroke counterpart to the FX four-stroke line and is aimed at cross-country racing. The TX has the newest generation of the throttle-body fuel-injection system, and has a map switch for toggling between mild and wild power delivery. The gearbox is a six-speed, and the fork is the spring version of the WP Xact.

HUSQVARNA TE300/TE250 (TWO-STROKES): $11,699/$11,349

In the past, the differences between the trail-oriented TE models and the TX cross-country racer were subtle. Not now. The TE300 and 250 are much milder, softer, friendlier and more appropriate for trail riding. They still have a map switch, so you can alter the power delivery between mild and aggressive. Later in the year, there will be a TE300 Pro special edition with upgraded accessories.

KTM 300XC/250XC (TWO-STROKES): $11,499/$11,199

KTM has been refining its throttle-body fuel-injection system for almost two years, and now the latest version is in the 300XC and 250XC cross-country bikes. These models are six-speeds with linkage rear suspension and the spring version of the WP Xact fork. Unlike the XC-Ws, the 300XC and 250XC do not have oil injection. A map switch is standard equipment.

KTM 300XC-W/250XC-W (TWO-STROKES): $11,599/$11,199

If you’re a fan of PDS no-linkage rear suspension, the XC-W line has you in its crosshairs. These machines are designed for hard-core trail use, as well as extreme enduros and feature oil injection. They also have throttle-body EFI integrated with an electronic power valve. The XC-Ws have map switches to tailor the power delivery. There is a Hard Enduro special edition of the 300XC-W for $13,299.

RIEJU 300MR 6 DAYS SPAIN (TWO-STROKE): $10,699

For 2025, Rieju will be featuring an all-new two-stroke motor across most of its line. That motor will be revealed at the EICMA show this fall. In the meantime, fans of the traditional two-stroke motor can still have it in the 6Days Spain edition. That’s the last vestige of the GasGas offroad motorcycles that were developed in Spain prior to the Pierer acquisition.

SHERCO 300SEF/250SEF: $12,499/$11,699

The Sherco 250SEF has the distinction of being the only 250 four-stroke that was designed as an off-road/cross-country racer from the ground up. All the others were adapted from motocross models. This year, Sherco’s engineers paid attention to the camshaft bearing cap, the rev limiter, mapping and the Akrapovic exhaust. The chassis also lost weight and got new bodywork. The 300 is the same aside from the increase in displacement.

SHERCO SE300/SE250 FACTORY (TWO-STROKES): $11,999/$11,799

Sherco continues to make subtle refinements rather than complete makeovers. The SE300 and 250 still have electronic power valves and Keihin carburetors, but both have new bodywork for 2025. The handguards, the skid plate and the instrument visibility have all been refined. The 250 also has a new gearbox that was designed and built in-house at the Nimes factory.

GPX TSE300R/TSE250R (TWO-STROKES): $6899/$5699

GPX is a brand based in Utah and manufactured in mainland Asia. The TSE250R has been around long enough to prove itself in terms of reliability, and the guys in Utah are here to stay. The bike features a six-speed gearbox in what resembles an early ’90s Yamaha motor. The chassis and bodywork have a distinct KTM look. Virtually all the components are well finished, but the price is the star of the show.

GASGAS EX250F: $10,299

In the extended family of Pierer Mobility motorcycles, GasGas is considered the most affordable brand of the group. However, the EX250F is still more expensive than any of the Japanese 250 four-strokes. It has premium-level components like WP suspension, and the exact same motor and frame as the KTM 250XC-F. The suspension is a little softer than that of the KTM, and the GasGas doesn’t get a map switch or handguards.

HONDA CRF250RX: $8699

Honda gave all its competition bikes a new chassis for 2025. That means the CRF250RX got a more rigid frame and numerous suspension upgrades. It also got a new airbox and new bodywork. To make it more off-road-worthy, the RX has softer suspension, different mapping, more fuel capacity, handguards, a skid plate, an 18-inch rear wheel, an O-ring chain and a kickstand.

KAWASAKI KX250X: $9099

Kawasaki didn’t make the off-road community wait for the upgrades that the KX250 motocross bike got this year. The KX250X got all the same new parts. The frame is new, the bodywork is new and the motor has numerous changes. The bike is also compatible with the new Kawasaki Rideology smartphone app, which allows riders to tailor the powerband to their liking. That doesn’t require the purchase of anything extra; just download and go.

KTM 250XC-F: $10,849

This is a full-blooded cross-country race bike that shares almost everything with the KTM 250SXF motocross bike, including the frame, suspension components and all the power-producing aspects of the motor. It differs in a few key areas: the six-speed gearbox, the softer suspension setup, the 18-inch rear wheel and a number of off-road accessories. There is no counterpart to this bike in the Husqvarna line.

YAMAHA WR250F: $9099

The WR250F has a completely new chassis for 2025, but it remains a true off-road bike, not a modified motocrosser. It has cushy suspension and a superquiet exhaust note. This bike meets all the federal requirements to be imported as an off-road bike, including those relating to sound and emissions. In many states, it is commonly registered as a dual-sport bike, but that requires some modification. In stock form, it does not have all the proper DOT equipment.

YAMAHA YZ250FX: $9099

Yamaha made revolutionary changes to the YZ450F in 2022. Last year that revolution spread to the YZ250F motocross bike, and now, it has finally made its way to the YZ250FX cross-country bike. The changes include a new frame, airbox and bodywork. Unlike the motocross versions, the YZ250FX has a six-speed gearbox. It also has a different power delivery, softer suspension and a short list of specialized off-road equipment.

YAMAHA YZ250X (TWO-STROKE): $8099

Yamaha made the YZ250 motocross bike into an off-road bike with a handful of well-targeted changes. It still has a five-speed gearbox, but the gear ratios for third, fourth and fifth are taller. The cylinder-head volume, compression ratio, exhaust port, ignition mapping and power-valve shape were all altered. Softer suspension, a kickstand and a few other changes complete the transformation.

BETA 200RR X-PRO (TWO-STROKE): $9499

If you’ve been around long enough, you remember when the 200cc two-stroke was the king of the offroad world. The 200RR is an excellent tribute to that time. It got the “X-Pro” rebranding for 2025 like all other standard-edition Beta off-road models. This has an electric starter, oil injection and Sachs suspension. For 2025, it has a lower seat height and new, slimmer bodywork.

KAWASAKI KLX300R: $5549

Old-timers will remember this bike from the ’90s when it was at the leading edge of four-stroke technology. It recently returned as a play bike but with fuel injection. It still has a DOHC, liquid-cooled, four-valve motor with electric start and a six-speed gearbox. The price is actually reduced for 2025. The rear suspension is adjustable. There is also a dual-sport version of this bike for $5449.

GPX FSE250E: $4599

This Asian-built play bike has a distinct KTM vibe, but with an air-cooled motor. The chassis is steel with a central backbone and a fully adjustable shock connected directly to the swingarm, PDS-style. The motor is a fuel-injected, electric-start four-valver with a single overhead cam. The fork is made by SZC and is also fully adjustable. The full-size wheels have billet hubs with disc brakes. It comes with an LED headlight, but an MX number plate comes in the crate.

GPX FSE250S: $3999

The FSE250S is available in two wheel sizes: a 19/16-inch combo with a 32.9-inch seat height and, for $100 more, a 21/18-inch combo with a 34.8-inch seat height. Both feature an air-cooled motor with four valves, an electric starter and a six-speed gearbox. The S-model features linkage suspension with an adjustable shock. Up front, it has a SZC fork. Both ends have disc brakes.

HONDA CRF250F: $4999

The Honda CRF250F is an old-school fourstroke that has full-size wheels, but a reasonable seat height to appeal to less experienced riders. The motor is air-cooled and has electric start with fuel injection. The gearbox is a five-speed, and the brakes are hydraulic. The “F” suffix on the end means this is a member of Honda’s family-oriented four-stroke line.

SSR XD250: $2799

2024 model shown

SSR is one of the most well-established importers of play bikes from mainland Asia. For 2025, the company has streamlined its offerings. The newest bike in the line is the XD250. This has an air-cooled, electric-start motor with a backup kickstart lever. The wheels are 16 inches in the rear and 19 inches in the front; the brakes are hydraulic at both ends; and the suspension is adjustable. The SSR has a high level of fit and finish that you might not expect in this price range.

AJP SPR240: $5499

2024 model shown

There’s a whole family of small-displacement fourstrokes from AJP. The base model is the SPR240, which has a very simple air-cooled motor in a fairly sophisticated hybrid frame. The 240EX is a premium version of that with upgraded Sachs suspension and Brembo brakes for $5999. At the high end is the SPR250, with an Asian-made liquid-cooled motor and an Italian-made GPR exhaust system, that sells for $7499.

KAWASAKI KLX230R: $4999

Kawasaki’s little big bike was the beneficiary of a styling makeover for 2025, along with some engine updates and an increase in fuel capacity. It still features an aircooled motor with a six-speed gearbox. Kawasaki offers a version of the KLX230R with shorter suspension travel for a slightly lower seat height (34.4 versus 35.6 inches). It’s called the KLX230R_S, and there’s no difference in price.

YAMAHA TT-R230: $4699

Yamaha hasn’t paid much attention to the TT-R230 in over a decade. That’s why the price didn’t go up for 2025. It has a carburetor and is air-cooled. All the tooling has long since been paid off. The bike does have electric start and a six-speed manual gearbox. The wheels are a full-sized 18/21-inch combo, and the seat height is around 34 inches. The exhaust is very quiet, and the bike is off-road-legal.

HUSQVARNA TE150 (TWO-STROKE): $10,249

Last year the Husky TE150 received throttle-body EFI with an electronic power valve, and now it’s been further refined. The TE150 makes excellent low-end power for a small-displacement two-stroke. The price is intimidating, though. It’s built on the same basic platform as the TC150 motocross bike, but is far more expensive for reasons we don’t quite understand.

KTM 150XC-W (TWO-STROKE): $10,199

Over the last two years, there’s been a remake of all KTM two-strokes. Some weren’t received as well as others. This one, however, was a hit from day one. The 150XC-W with throttle-body fuel injection was a big improvement over the previous model, which had Transfer Port Injection. The new 150XC-W still features PDS no-link rear suspension, a spring fork and oil injection.

BETA 125RR X-PRO (TWO-STROKE): $8599

This is Beta’s tribute to the most traditional two-stroke fans. The 125RR still has a carburetor, a mechanical power valve, a kickstarter and you get the satisfaction of mixing oil in the gas yourself. For those who want more modern conveniences, Beta offers the 200RR with both electric start and oil injection. The125 gets a number of upgrades for 2025, including new bodywork.

KTM 125XC (TWO-STROKE): $8499

For cross-country racing, where displacement is limited to 125cc, the 125XC is a pure-blooded competition bike. It’s very similar to the 125SX motocross model, but has a larger fuel tank, offroad suspension, a kickstand, handguards and an 18-inch rear wheel. It got a new frame for 2025, as well as comprehensive programming updates.

SHERCO SE125 FACTORY (TWO-STROKE): $7999

Sherco did the unthinkable for 2025—the price of the SE125 actually decreased. Compared to the previous year, the price has come down $600. Despite that, it got updates in the airbox, subframe, bodywork, handguards and skid plate. The SE125 remains a mix of advanced and traditional technology with electric start, an electronic power valve, and a Keihin carburetor.

YAMAHA YZ125X (TWO-STROKE): $7199

There’s still a place for the 125 two-stroke in the off-road world. The YZ125X is similar to the motocross version, but has an 18-inch rear wheel, an O-ring chain, a kickstand and a fuel tank petcock with reserve position. The motor has a revised compression ratio, different power valve timing and ignition mapping. The six-speed gearbox and fuel-tank capacity are the same as those of the MX model.

SSR XD150: $2399

2024 model shown

With a 14/17-inch set of wheels, the XD150 lands in that middle area between pit bike and off-road bike. We will lift it over the barrier because of its big-bike styling, longish suspension travel and hydraulic disc brakes. It has a backup kickstart lever and excellent fit and finish. The XD150 was formerly known as the SR150.

KAWASAKI KLX140R: $3699

No matter how big or small you are, Kawasaki has you covered with some version of the KLX140R. The standard version has a seat height of 30.7 inches and a 14/17-inch wheel combo. The KLX140R L has larger wheels (19-inch front, 16-inch rear), a seat height of 31.5 inches and a price of $3999. The KLX140R F has a 21-inch front wheel, an 18-inch rear and 12.4-inch ground clearance. It sells for $4299.

HONDA CRF125F: $3499

Back in the ’60s, Honda more or less gave birth to the very concept of small-bore play bikes. Today’s CRF125F carries that legacy forward, but has fuel injection and electric start. There’s still a backup kickstarter. The clutch is manual and the gearbox is a four-speed. There’s a disc brake in front and a drum brake in the rear. The standard version has a 14-inch rear wheel and a 17-inch front wheel. There’s a big-wheel version for $3899.

SUZUKI DRZ125L: $3619

The Suzuki DR125L is the very definition of a no-frills mini. It still has a simple, aircooled four-stroke motor with an old-school carburetor. No electric start, no electronic fuel injection. It has a hydraulic front disc brake and a drum brake in back. The wheels measure 19 inches in the front and 16 inches in the rear.

YAMAHA TT-R125LE: $3599

If you peek into the garages on your block, chances are there will be at least one Yamaha TT-R125 within a few houses. They are everywhere. With that in mind, it’s understandable that Yamaha hasn’t changed it in over 20 years. It has electric start, but the kickstarter is still there if you need it. It also has a carburetor, a manual clutch, a drum rear brake and a five-speed gearbox.