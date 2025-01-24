CODY WEBB 2025 YAMAHA RACE BIKE REVEAL : ELECTRIC START YZ250X !

Cody Webb finally spills the beans on his new bike! Dirt Bike Magazine gets an exclusive on his new bike, the parts he is using, his sponsor list, and his plans heading into the 2025 season. Cody has been working hard all the way up to the King of the Motos race this weekend. Webb also explains why the 250 two stroke is very competitive against 300s. We are excited to his new venture take off and how he can perform on a Yamaha.
