BETA INTRODUCES THE ALP: LOW COST DUAL-SPORT

PRESS RELEASE: Beta USA is bringing two new models in the Mini Adventure sectors to the market. The new Alp 4.0 and Alp X. Inspired by the historic Alp 4.0 which has been produced and sold in Europe for more than twenty five years will now be available to USA riders this June. Beta technicians have updated the design of the Alp 4.0 as well as created a new urban version, the Alp X model.

Beta’s tagline Rideability® has been built into the new design of both models, with features that offer an easy ride including a low seat height, as well as features such as ABS make for pleasurable short or long adventure rides. The ABS system can be turned off with the push of a button on the handlebar.

The Alp 4.0 offers a more off-road package with an 18/21″ wheel combination vs the Alp X model’s 17/19″. Both models use the same chassis and engine packages. Both engines are a 350cc liquid-cooled 4-valve head with a six-speed transmission and fuel injection that produces 35 hp. Robust in design and built for high mileage use.

The Alp X model is a more urban based model, while it can still handle tough trail riding, the wheel package and bodywork design point it more as a model that will be used for all-around on and off-road riding in the more populated areas.

What stands out the most about these two models is their performance on and off-road, with the low center of gravity, more rugged trails can be tackled while at the same time on the road, they run very smooth. A bike for almost all conditions, unlike other adventure bikes that feel very top-heavy and awkward off-road. While most other adventure bikes are 80% road/20% street, the Alp models are more 50/50. Each model will be offered in two colors, red or white for the Alp 4.0 and a dark or light gray for the Alp X.

With a lower price point at only $6,490.00 plus shipping, both the Alp 4.0 and Alp X models provide a world of adventure for a reasonable price. All Alp models come with a two-year, unlimited mileage limited warranty. Beta USA has created a large dealer network, along with offering many accessories to make your Alp “your own”, they are the perfect long term mile-munching machines.

The frame is a steel perimeter designed to reduce weight. The front fork and rear shock provide more than 7″ of wheel travel for on and off-road comfort. Passenger footpegs come standard for two-up riding.

Disc brakes front and rear provide the stopping power with an oversize 290mm front rotor and a 220 mm at the rear with Nissin brake calipers. The Bosch ABS braking system can be turned off if desired. There are two riding modes, one for on road and one for off-road.

The TFT color dash provides the speed, tachometer, odometer with trip meter, fuel level, range, and gear position.

In regards to the aesthetics, the two models differ in the form and finish of their superstructures, with Alp X featuring more tapered bodywork highlighting its Modern Classic style, while those of the Alp 4.0 wrap around more. The Alp X’s lines integrate perfectly with the new cutting-edge round LED headlamp, while on the 4.0 model, the lighting is provided by a headlight with a more square look, still featuring LED lighting technology.

The range of accessories for the new ALP generation includes handguards, panniers, a top case, crash bars, as well as a heavy-duty skid plate, and radiator guard. More accessories will be introduced over the next few months.

These all-new Alp models will be available at a Beta dealer near you beginning in June. Production is limited so it is encouraged to leave a deposit with your dealer to reserve yours today.

Pricing:

Alp 4.0: $6,490.00

Alp X: $6,490.00

*plus a $589.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Availability: June>