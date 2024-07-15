J DAY OFF-ROAD CHRONICLES EPISODE #3 : FLASH FLOODS AND THUNDERSTORMS

2023 hit everyone with a historic amount of rainfall. Factory riders showing up to do battle with the J Day crew got a first-hand look at how quickly the weather can change from Moto 1 to Moto 2. The difference this year was that the flash thunderstorms would wash away the entire track within a single 30-minute moto. The J Day crew took on the exhausting task of keeping the races moving forward, providing the racers with the best tracks possible during these unprecedented weather conditions that were relentless week after week.

Executive Producer: Ethan Broatch

Director/DP: Billy Freeman

Produced by: Surge Unlimited

Drone Footage: Ian Howes