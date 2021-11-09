1983 HONDA CR480R PROJECT BY CARSON BROWN : PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

Have you ever wondered what would happen if legendary fabricators of today got together on a project to rebuild iconic machines of yesterday? If so, this 1983 Honda CR480R project is just what you have been waiting for! Dirt Bike Magazine teamed up with the crew at BBR Motorsports and current national level professional rider Carson Brown (Son of BBR owner Duane Brown) on this retro two-stroke rebuild. In this Travis Fant produced video of our “Premix” video series you get to see this 1983 Honda CR480R in action !