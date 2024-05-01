EM’S NEW ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD BIKE, NORRA 1000 & THE BATTLE OF VEKLINGS: THE FEED

We recently caught up with 10-fold National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron to learn what he’s up to these days. After a long history with GasGas that spanned three different parent companies, he’s now with Central Powersports Distributing, which handles Rieju, SWM, AJP and EM. Given the fact that he’s an icon in the trials world, we’re guessing the brand he’s most passionate about is EM, which is a French company specializing in electric trials and off-road bikes. EM has changed the game with electric trials bikes by being the first to offer a hydraulic clutch and an idle mode they call “TKO.”

Geoff gave us a sneak peek at EM’s latest offering; an electric off-road bike called the Escape X. This is a super lightweight bike with a range of about 50 miles. It has a hydraulic clutch option just like the trials bike. If you’ve been paying attention to the feedback on electric bikes, the lack of a clutch is the single biggest complaint. Most riders use a conventional clutch far more often than they realize, and it’s not just to keep the engine from stalling–it’s all about using the motor’s flywheel to store and release energy in a very precise way. Just watch any top trials rider for a demonstration. The upgraded Escape XR also has the TKO mode. The bikes are now arriving in dealers. The Escape X sells for $9999 and the Escape XR is $11,999.

ESCAPE “XR” — 2024

BATTERY TYPE: Lithium-Ion, 50.4 Volts

BATTERY CAPACITY: 3500 Wh

LIFE CYCLE: 1000 Cycles

CHARGE TIME: 2hrs & 30min w/ 25A Standard Charger

RANGE: 49.7 Miles

NOMINAL POWER: 6 Kw

PEAK POWER: 12 Kw

MAPS: 3 Standard (+ adjustability w/ EM Connect App)

LEFT HAND LEVER: Hydraulic Diaphragm Clutch

FRAME: 15CDV6 Steel

SWINGARM: Aluminum

FRONT FORK: 35mm Inverted Fork, 9.8″ Travel

REAR SHOCK: R16V w/ Remote Reservoir

FRONT RIM/TIRE: Morad 1.6×21″ Rim, Michelin Enduro Medium

REAR RIM/TIRE: Morad 1.85×18″ Rim, Michelin Enduro Medium

FRONT BRAKE: Nissin Caliper, 260mm Disc

REAR BRAKE: Nissin Caliper, 220mm Disc

WEIGHT: 194 Pounds

WHEELBASE: 52.4″

GROUND CLEARANCE: 13.8″

SEAT HEIGHT: 33.5″

ESCAPE “X” — 2024

BATTERY TYPE: Lithium-Ion, 50.4 Volts

BATTERY CAPACITY: 3500 Wh

LIFE CYCLE: 1000 Cycles

CHARGE TIME: 4hrs & 20min w/ 15A Standard Charger

RANGE: 49.7 Miles

NOMINAL POWER: 6 Kw

PEAK POWER: 11 Kw

MAPS: 3 Standard (+ adjustability w/ EM Connect App)

LEFT HAND LEVER: Progressive Regenerative Brake (PRB)

FRAME: 15CDV6 Steel

SWINGARM: Aluminum

FRONT FORK: 35mm Inverted Fork, 9.8″ Travel

REAR SHOCK: R16V

FRONT RIM/TIRE: Morad 1.6×21″ Rim, Michelin Enduro Medium

REAR RIM/TIRE: Morad 1,85×18″ Rim, Michelin Enduro Medium

FRONT BRAKE: Nissin Caliper, 260mm Disc

REAR BRAKE: Nissin Caliper, 220mm Disc

WEIGHT: 191.8 Pounds

WHEELBASE: 52.4″

GROUND CLEARANCE: 13.8″

SEAT HEIGHT: 33.5″

*All EM models have a one-year manufacturer warranty against workmanship and material defects.

STARK VARG, EDDIE KARLSSON AND THE BATTLE OF VEKLINGS

If you’re an electric bike hater, you have a lot of work to do lately. Eddie Karlsson just used a Star Varg to win the Battle of Veklings Extreme Enduro, which is like the Swedish version of Erzberg. It’s especially impressive considering the event is over two hours long, and Karlsson didn’t need a recharge or a battery swap. They say, in fact, he had 30 percent remaining when it was all over. The entire race is on his POV camera above, and it’s excellent entertainment. There’s a great bottleneck at minute 30 at the end of his first lap.

NORRA MEXICAN 1000 UPDATE

The NORRA Mexican 1000 is currently underway. Matt Sutherland and Alexander Smith have been trading stage wins in the Pro Rally class. Smith is riding a Ducati while Sutherland is on a single-cylinder KTM Rally 450. Today marks the start of a two-stage marathon in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally. Stage 4 starts on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11:30 am, stretching from San Ignacio to San Juanico, Mexico. Marathon stages prohibit teams from working on bikes overnight between stages. The marathon continues Thursday, May 2nd, with Stage 5 covering the distance from San Juanico to La Paz, Mexico.

Viewers can live track the race at the official NORRA website.

