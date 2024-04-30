2024 125cc MX VIDEO SHOOTOUT: NOT THE RESULTS WE EXPECTED

It’s been a while since this happened. Within two short years, the 125 motocross world has been turned upside down. For those two-stroke fanatics who complain that the 125 has been ignored and left behind, well, this is your time in the spotlight. It all started in 2022 when the Yamaha YZ125 got a new motor, new bodywork and updated suspension. It continued in 2023 when the KTM 125SX and Husqvarna TC125 were redesigned from the ground up with throttle body fuel injection and electronic power valves. This year the class promotion is complete, now that the GasGas MC125 has been updated in the same way. It’s time to get them all together and see what the new pecking order is among 125s. It doesn’t take a genius to see that the deck is stacked in favor of the Euros. GasGas, Husqvarna and KTM are blood brothers. They come out of the same factory, share most major components and have high-end technology. Yamaha has taken a very different approach. The YZ125 is an update of traditional philosophies. It carries a lower price and time-proven thinking. Which is the best approach? That’s what we are here to explore.