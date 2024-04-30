It’s been a while since this happened. Within two short years, the 125 motocross world has been turned upside down. For those two-stroke fanatics who complain that the 125 has been ignored and left behind, well, this is your time in the spotlight. It all started in 2022 when the Yamaha YZ125 got a new motor, new bodywork and updated suspension. It continued in 2023 when the KTM 125SX and Husqvarna TC125 were redesigned from the ground up with throttle body fuel injection and electronic power valves. This year the class promotion is complete, now that the GasGas MC125 has been updated in the same way. It’s time to get them all together and see what the new pecking order is among 125s. It doesn’t take a genius to see that the deck is stacked in favor of the Euros. GasGas, Husqvarna and KTM are blood brothers. They come out of the same factory, share most major components and have high-end technology. Yamaha has taken a very different approach. The YZ125 is an update of traditional philosophies. It carries a lower price and time-proven thinking. Which is the best approach? That’s what we are here to explore.
Trending
- 2024 125cc MX VIDEO SHOOTOUT: NOT THE RESULTS WE EXPECTED
- CARSON BROWNS TWISTED DEVELOPMENT RM300 RACE BIKE: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2024 J-DAY OFF-ROAD ROUND 2 RACE REPORT: DOZER MEMORIAL GP
- DIRT BIKE VLOG #13 KTM 790 & ARCTIC LEOPARD E-BIKE WITH CARSON BROWN AT THE CONTROLS
- DESTRY ABBOTT’S LAST FACTORY KX500 RACE BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2025 KTM OFF-ROAD CROSS COUNTRY LINEUP ANNOUNCED : XC & XC-F MODELS GET UPDATED
- 2024 YAMAHA YZ250 TWO-STROKE VIDEO TEST: JARED & TRAVIS MAKE MAGIC HAPPEN
- 2024 GAS GAS MC125 VIDEO TEST: CARSON BROWN MAKES IT SCREAM
- RYAN VILLOPOTO 2024 TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP YZ250 GIVEAWAY BIKE : 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- WIN RYAN VILLOPOTO’S YAMAHA YZ250 RACE BIKE : ENTER HERE NOW
Comments are closed.