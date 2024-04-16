RYAN VILLOPOTO 2024 TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP YZ250 GIVEAWAY BIKE : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday we give you some details on Ryan Villopoto’s 2024 Yamaha YZ250 Two-Stroke World Championship race bike and give you the exclusive link to sign up for the chance to win this same machine after he races it!

RV’s 2024 YZ250 will be decked out with all the bells and whistles. Fasthouse worked with Pro Circuit to get the bike up to RV’s standards and make it one of a kind. After Ryan throws his leg over it and races some motos, we thought it would be cool to give it away to ONE LUCKY WINNER! To enter: https://www.fasthouse.com/pages/rv-yz

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Contest closes April 20, 2024. Winner will be selected on April 22nd, 2024. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase does not increase the chances of winning. Must be a US resident in the lower 48 states & 18 or older to win.

Same Guts Racing gripper seat and lightweight foam used by many factory teams.

The engine got lots of love from Pro Circuit with Mitch Payton himself doing the grinding on the cylinder . Check out that brand new Boyesen Factory Racing ignition cover.

Luke and the Pro Circuit suspension department took care of all the handling needs for this build.

Carbon Fiber and Titanium are a great combination and the Ti-2 Shorty has both.

The Hinson Racing Bulletproof clutch system will get all that new horsepower from Pro Circuit to the rear wheel.

Wheel upgrades came from the crew at Dubya USA in the form of Haan hubs, black powder coated spokes and DID Dirt Star rims wrapped in Dunlop MX34 tires.