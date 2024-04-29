OFF-ROAD RACERS SPEAK OUT! HOOSIER GNCC POST-RACE INTERVIEWS

“It was a dogfight,” said Steward Baylor after the Hoosier XC-1 class this weekend. “I know I pushed it to my personal max and it’s good to know I left it all on the track.”

Points leader Johnny Girroir, on the other hand, wasn’t as pleased. “I fell apart,” he reported after having a number of issues on the final lap. “I just gotta be better at the next one.” Click on the image for interviews with all the top GNCC rider, still sweaty after one of the most grueling races of the season so far.