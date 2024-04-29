2024 J-DAY OFF-ROAD ROUND 2 RACE REPORT: DOZER MEMORIAL GP

Sunday’s race day started at 8:00am bright and early for the PeeWee classes. The green FOX flag swept through the air and racers were off. Muddy woods, big hills and the Dunlop Double was all part of their 40 minute moto. For the first two laps of the PeeWee Moto Destry Tucker and Sawyer Langenback were in tight quarters before Tucker took off grabbing himself a win, sitting 10 points in the lead. Second on the day was Sawyer Langenback and Crue Hopkins filling up the podium steps. Michael Cimochowsk wins in the PeeWee Bantam class, Bryan Supp Ramos takes home number 1 in the PeeWee squirt class, Pee Wee trail rider goes to David Alipio, Kaelyn Levesque took the win in the PeeWee Girls class and Grayson LeDuc silently lead the field and took home a win.

Photos By: Eighteen Photos- Kylie Kulpa Race Report by: Eighteen Photos- Kylie Kulpa

C Class overall winner was Cole Freeman followed by Ryan McKenney in second and Nolan Toohey rounding out the podium.Womens PRO Class was won by Trail Jesters ride Addie Harris, Kendyl Gaetani swept the Womens Amature class going 1-1. Leo Candidus was the Super Senior winner, while John Malloy came out on top with the overall win in the Masters class.

PRO 125 was won by Chris Canning going 4th place Moto 1 and putting the hammer down in Moto 2 for another first place finish. Simon Johnson scored second this Moto and Justin Cokinos sits third for the day.

B250 was won by Nathan Tokarski, Dylan Sharpe getting it done in B200 with a win, and Evan Howard took the overall in the B Open class. The ole’ Vintage class win goes to Keith Johnson on a Kawasaki while the Sportsman class winner is Jake Thompson.

Andy Mathieu took home first place in the A Senior class sitting first in the points lead, in the Schoolboy (12-17) class Jonathan Alipio on a KTM road his way into first place having a great battle with Colton McQuarrie. B Vet winner was Jeffrey Hunt and Missleno Batista won in the B Senior Class.

The A VET class win also goes to Keith Johnson sitting in first place with an 8 point lead in the points standings. Michael Adinolfi JR won in the A 200 class, while Jiggs Fustini soared to first place in A250 and Joshua Lussier took the win in the Open class.

Factory Connection/ FXR/ Factory Beta rider Chris Canning sweeps both the PRO 125 class AND the PRO class at Round 2 of JDAY Offroad Dozer Memorial in Huntington Massachusetts. Chris won the PRO Class Championship in 2023 with a hard fought win. He now sits first in the PRO class with an 8 point lead on Brandon Gregoire; and first in the PRO 125 class with a 3 point lead on Simon Johnson. Plaistow Powersports team rider Simon Johnson rounded out his day with a second in the PRO class fighting his way through the mud getting 4th place moto 1 and 2nd place moto 2. Factory Connection/ LBR Moto/ FXR racer Brandon Gergiore landed 3rd for the day, getting 2nd first moto and 5th second moto.

Muddy racing up in the Massachusetts mountains this past Sunday left us to hope Round 3 & 4 at Unadilla MX, May 18 & 19 is dry and sunny. Always a fun time watching the best battles and wins at JDAY Offroad. We are only in Round 2 which holds 14 more thrilling races to