TRIUMPH SIGNS SUPER ENDURO SPECIALIST JONNY WALKER

JONNY WALKER SIGNS FOR TRIUMPH RACING ENDURO TEAM

The Triumph Racing Enduro Team has announced the signing of elite enduro racer Jonny Walker. The Red Bull athlete is set to take on the full upcoming 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, as well as select hard enduro and EnduroGP events, and a wildcard ride in this year’s AMA EnduroCross series. After three consecutive runner-up finishes in SuperEnduro, the Brit is targeting the top step of the podium in 2025 under the guidance of newly appointed Team Manager, motorsport legend Paul Edmondson.

With a background in trials and over 15 years of enduro racing under his belt, Jonny brings a wealth of experience to Triumph Racing. As a three-time Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner and multiple SuperEnduro race victor, he has proven his ability to win at the highest level. Under the leadership of former world champion Paul Edmondson, Jonny is focused on capturing his first world championship title with Triumph Racing.

Jonny is set to make his competitive debut on his TF 250 at the Indoor Enduro of Champions at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 5th, before getting into the 2025 SuperEnduro season.

Jonny Walker: “I’m really excited to join Triumph! To be the first rider to represent Triumph Racing in enduro is special. It’s amazing to be part of the team, and I’m looking forward to working with Triumph going forward. My bike feels great already, which makes my job a lot easier! It’s great to have Paul Edmondson on board too, he has so much experience, not only in running successful teams in the past, but in racing himself, which will be invaluable. Having a British manager running a British team, with a British rider, is really exciting and something you don’t get very often. Hopefully we can make a strong start, put the bike on the top step, and claim some championships!”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles: “Signing Jonny is a massive step for us in building our enduro program. As one of the top riders in the sport, we know that he will demonstrate the capability of our enduro bikes in the best possible way. Changing to a four-stroke will obviously require some adjustment for Jonny, but initial testing has been incredibly positive, and he is confident that the bike is already prepared for competition at the highest level. Giving Jonny the backing of our Triumph Racing Factory Team, and the help and guidance of Paul, will ensure that he has the best possibility of winning and challenging for titles.”

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Racing Enduro Team Manager: “The signing of Jonny is the icing on the cake! The fact we can offer a great bike with full factory support means, to me, that there’s only one way for him to go – fighting for race wins and championships. It is a great signing in many ways, and we as a team are very excited to work with such a great rider and person with so much potential!’