KOVE MX250F RACE BIKE

KOVE dropped off some offroad motorcycles for us to test. This MX250F caught our eye and we had to capture some video for you guys to check out. This was a quick and dirty video that we came up with to show the bike and some of the parts they are testing with it. We had Carson Brown ride this thing a while back and surprisingly he didn’t break it! See what editor Mark Tilley had to say about this MX250F by KOVE!

