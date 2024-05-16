PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT: DUNLOP KTM 350

For the Dunlop KTM 350 project, the key word is “simple,” as in make a few targeted changes for maximum benefit. The 350cc engine is the most popular size for KTM, but adding some additional performance bolt-on items to make it more off-road-friendly is never a bad idea. To do this, we worked with industry-leading companies like Twisted Development, FMF, Rekluse and Race Tech.
1. A complete FMF performance exhaust system with an FMF Factory 4.1 RCT silencer features a high-grade aluminum-housing stainless steel tubing, carbon fiber end cap, and optional screen-type spark arrestor.
2. The MotoSeat semicustom seat covers are constructed of a rubberized material for traction in all conditions that is UV-protected and double-stitched for durability.
3. A Rekluse TorqDrive clutch system was installed with a 10mm clutch mastercylinder setup like what is used on the 450SXF model to provide a more precise feel at the lever.
4. Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development mapped the Vortex ECU with multiple maps to provide a variety of powerdelivery options.
5. Trail Tech’s temperatures-witching radiator fan kit monitors your KTM’s cooling-system performance and automatically activates the fan to keep the engine at an optimum temperature range.
6. Race Tech is an authorized WP service center, and they handled all of this project’s suspension needs. They installed a WP 6500 fork-spring conversion kit and Race Tech gold valves for a smoother ride all around.
7. The ODI V2 Lock-On grip features a medium durometer compound, aggressive tacky knurls, articulated tall waffle pattern, and is available in nine different colorway options to match most popular off-road brands.
