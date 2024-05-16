PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT: DUNLOP KTM 350

For the Dunlop KTM 350 project, the key word is “simple,” as in make a few targeted changes for maximum benefit. The 350cc engine is the most popular size for KTM, but adding some additional performance bolt-on items to make it more off-road-friendly is never a bad idea. To do this, we worked with industry-leading companies like Twisted Development, FMF, Rekluse and Race Tech.

1. A complete FMF performance exhaust system with an FMF Factory 4.1 RCT silencer features a high-grade aluminum-housing stainless steel tubing, carbon fiber end cap, and optional screen-type spark arrestor.

2. The MotoSeat semicustom seat covers are constructed of a rubberized material for traction in all conditions that is UV-protected and double-stitched for durability.

3. A Rekluse TorqDrive clutch system was installed with a 10mm clutch mastercylinder setup like what is used on the 450SXF model to provide a more precise feel at the lever.

4. Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development mapped the Vortex ECU with multiple maps to provide a variety of powerdelivery options.

5. Trail Tech’s temperatures-witching radiator fan kit monitors your KTM’s cooling-system performance and automatically activates the fan to keep the engine at an optimum temperature range.

6. Race Tech is an authorized WP service center, and they handled all of this project’s suspension needs. They installed a WP 6500 fork-spring conversion kit and Race Tech gold valves for a smoother ride all around.

7. The ODI V2 Lock-On grip features a medium durometer compound, aggressive tacky knurls, articulated tall waffle pattern, and is available in nine different colorway options to match most popular off-road brands.

Decal Works and MXPlastic.com combined to change the look of this KTM 350 with a complete set of black plastics topped off with custom black-and-yellow graphics for the launch of Dunlop’s brand-new AT82 off-road tire.

IMS has been a part of the off-road world for over three decades providing oversized bolt-on tanks, and their tanks are used by most professional off-road factory teams. On this build are a 2.8-gallon screw-top version and a coolant catch can that slides into the frame out of sight.

The all-new Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires are specifically designed for off-road use with a reversible rear tread pattern and features their proprietary Progressive Cornering Block Technology that focuses on improving overall handling, absorption of impacts, and support under braking while increasing predictability under acceleration.

The all-new ProX drivetrain featuring an aluminum rear sprocket, steel front sprocket and gold race chain helped get all that newly created power to the ground.