2025 HUSQVARNA MOTOCROSS MODELS ANNOUNCED : MORE 2-STROKES ARE COMING

Husqvarna has just released all the information on their 2025 Motocross lineup and to everyones surprise they have expanded the 2-Stroke model category with two brand new models. The TC300 and the TC150 are new to the Husqvarna line but naturally are very similar to the KTM versions of the same motorcycles. Below is the official information and photos from Husqvarna :
Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven machines for the new model year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting, new 2-stroke models added to the range – the TC 150 and TC 300.
- Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility
- New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings
- New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres for exceptional grip on all surfaces
- New engine mounts on FC models further improve chassis flex
- New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis
- Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics
- Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider
- Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and manoeuvrability
- Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips
- Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
