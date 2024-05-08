NEW MOTO MORINI MODELS

Moto Morini just announced several new new models and new configurations for the adventure and scrambler markets: The X-Cape SE and the Seiemmezzo SCR Trek. Here’s what they have to say:

The fully loaded X-Cape SE stands as a testament to Moto Morini’s commitment to excellence. Equipped with a performance-focused liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine, this adventure bike delivers reliable power whether tackling off-road trails or cruising on the highway. Paired with premium adjustable Marzocchi forks, a KYB shock, and advanced features such as backlit controls, Pirelli tires, tubeless Akront wheels, Brembo brakes, and Bosch ABS, the X-Cape SE delivers an exciting comfortable ride with responsive handling.

For riders ready to hit the road, the X-Cape SE comes equipped with an easily detachable 3-piece set of lightweight, durable aluminum luggage, providing ample storage space for essentials. Features such as a larger skid plate, engine wrap drop bars, and strong composite handguards offer added protection and comfort no matter the terrain.

Designed with rider comfort and convenience in mind, the X-Cape SE boasts a host of features to enhance the riding experience. A large height-adjustable windscreen, 7” color TFT dash with street and off-road ride modes, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity keep riders connected on the go, while full LED lighting ensures optimal visibility in all conditions.

Backed by Moto Morini’s Best Warranty in Motorcycling—3 years, unlimited miles—riders can embark on their adventures with confidence.

With an MSRP of $9,799, the fully loaded X-Cape SE offers exceptional value, Italian style, and proven performance. Available in three striking color options—Italian Red, Black Ops, and Anthracite Smoke—the X-Cape SE is the ultimate go-anywhere adventure bike.



The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo SCR Trek delivers an exceptional blend of style, comfort, and premium features, including a reliable and powerful 649cc parallel twin engine, premium KYB adjustable suspension, full LED lighting and a 5” color TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, Pirelli Tires, tubeless alloy wheels with tire pressure monitoring, Brembo brakes, and Bouch ABS to ensure a thrilling ride with responsive handling and confident stopping power. For the long journey or the daily commute, the SCR Trek comes equipped with a 3-piece set of easy-to-remove, finely crafted, luggage made of durable leather and lightweight strongly woven nylon with all-weather covers and detachable shoulder straps. The stylish and secure wrap-around engine drop bars offer increased protection and come with forward footrests for added comfort on long rides. The Seiemmezzo SCR Trek is the perfect fusion of form and function. The Moto Moini Seiemmezzo SCR Trek comes with The Best Warranty in Motorcycling, 3 years, unlimited miles so you can ride with confidence. The Seiemmezzo SCR Trek is the perfect blend of Italian style, comfort, performance, high quality, and affordability with an MSRP of $7,599. Available in Platinum Black, Cobalt Slate and Boot Camp Green.

To discover more about the full range of Moto Morini motorcycles and accessories, visit your local dealer or head to MotoMoriniUSA.com. Unleash your spirit of adventure with Moto Morini!