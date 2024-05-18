RIDING THE 2024 KTM 790 ADVENTURE: THE WRAP

Good news: the KTM 790 Adventure is back! Back in 2020 it had a base price of $12,699, which was only about 10 percent higher than a 500 dual-sport bike. Then it morphed into an 890, with more features and a bigger price tag. For 2024, the 890 is still available, but so is the 790, only this time the price is $10,990. That’s about 10 percent less than a 500 dual-sport. How is that possible? The bike is now assembled at the CFMoto factory in Hangzhou, China. We know the place well–we actually toured the factory a few years ago. It’s as modern and sophisticated as anything in Europe or Japan. It does, however, have cheaper labor costs and that’s what allows the 790 to come in with a lower price and compete with bikes like the Honda Transalp and Yamaha T7. Only the assembly is done in China; all the parts are shipped there.

In order to separate the 790 and the 890, KTM cleaned up the line. The base model of the 890 was the most street-oriented version and came with WP’s less expensive Apex suspension. That bike is gone with this new 790 taking its place. The new 790’s Apex suspension has 7.9 inches of travel at both ends and is non-adjustable, aside from a 10-position preload cam in the rear. That compares to the 890 Adventure R’s Xplor suspension, which has 9.45 inches of travel at both ends and is fully adjustable. The 890 also has larger valves, higher compression and, of course, more displacement. It all adds up to a difference of around 10 horsepower. Even though KTM says the 790 is more of a street bike, it comes with off-road oriented Pirelli Rally tires and some very impressive off-road features.

The 790 has all the same tech that made it a game changer when it first came out, only now, those features are options. When you take delivery of the bike, all these options are enabled, but only for the first 1000 miles. That’s a trial period so you can see what you like. If you want it all, the price is $735. For off-road, you only really need the Rally Pack, which is $210. Trust us, you want that. The slip control is the best in the business.

The 790 still seems much smaller and lighter than any other twin cylinder bike in the adventure bike world. It’s around 450 pounds without fuel, but the fuel tank configuration is what makes it special. The 5.3-gallon fuel tank stretches from the filler in front of the seat all the way down around the motor. Virtually all other adventure bikes carry their fuel up high. The 790 feels like a minibike compared to most others in its class. The Yamaha T7, in particular towers above the KTM like a giant. The KTM’s seat is only a bit lower, but there’s no mistaking the fact that it has a lower center of gravity.

At higher speeds, the low CG isn’t as critical and the suspension can feel short-legged. Even though the suspension isn’t adjustable, it’s not bad in moderately rough terrain. It takes a pretty big impact to make it hit bottom. The limiting factor, in fact, isn’t damping as much as travel. The action is actually pretty good from top to bottom. WP does not offer upgrades for the Apex line, so if you want to take the 790 in real off-road whoops, you have to turn to the aftermarket.

There’s so much more to unpack here. The 790 is a premium level bike with lots and lots of features. We can forgive KTM for charging extra for some electronic upgrades. If that’s what it takes to bring in the price for less than a 450 motocross bike, then so be it. You can read our full review of the KTM 790 Adventure in the July 2024 print edition of Dirt Bike.

KTM RIDER RALLY TO VISIT SOUTH DAKOTA

Based out of The Lodge at Deadwood, the 2024 KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally features exceptional adventure riding with a series of challenges and the opportunity to demo select models from our current street and dual-sport ranges.

Riding in the Deadwood region will largely consist of extensive double-track trails, highlighted by a red dirt/clay with a selection of rocky sections to add to the challenge along the way. Adventure riders will be in their element with seemingly endless, snaking turns, mountain climbs and valleys as well. Devils Tower, Spearfish Canyon, and the famous Black Hills are just some of the landmarks you’ll be able to tackle throughout the event.

The event kicks off on Thursday, October 10th with a demo day as part of the 2024 KTM STREET DEMO TOUR followed by Ride Days on October 11th and 12th. There will be shorter rides and games that will conclude proceedings on Sunday, October 13th.

The KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally has been specifically developed for KTM ADVENTURE and ENDURO riders, however, it is open to all brands of street-legal motorcycles. Riding Technique and Technical Riding Seminars will be available for participating riders and a broad mixture of adventure vendors will also be on location.

In addition to having the chance to enjoy the experience with a selection of KTM ADVENTURE ambassadors and athletes throughout the event including Marvin Musquin, Ryan Dungey, and Taylor Robert, participants will receive an event t-shirt and hat, along with a pre-event dinner on Thursday, breakfast Friday-Sunday, and an Awards Dinner on Saturday, where riders will be able to recollect the experience and cap-off the orange camaraderie.

Positions to the 19th Annual KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally are strictly limited. Visit the official event page for further information and to register now to secure your place and to join us in Deadwood, South Dakota, from October 10-13th, 2024.

ROBERT REISINGER

UPDATE: After publication, I learned that Robert passed on May 16. My heart is broken and I’m sure that all who knew him are devastated. Seeing Robert at the track every week was something I took for granted; now there’s an empty space that will be impossible to fill. Beyond that, it’s no exaggeration to say that Robert raised the bar for the safety of our sport. His innovations in helmet design had ripple effects throughout the helmet industry and it’s undeniable that he saved lives. He will be missed.

The story below is on the Road2Recovery website where donations are always welcome, whether they are in Robert’s name or not. God speed Robert Reisinger.

On May 4, 2024, Robert Reisinger, a former AMA professional racer and Kawasaki test rider, suffered severe injuries during a race at Glen Helen Raceway. In the 4th lap of his first moto, Robert was in second place when he noticed a lapper coming into view. To avoid the lapper, Robert moved to the far left and put his wheels in loose dirt, causing him to swap back and forth violently. Robert was thrown off his bike face first at approximately 50 MPH. The impact of the crash caused his helmet strap to constrict around his neck, exacerbating his distress. Despite the removal of the strap, Robert remained in critical condition, ceasing to breathe. Richard Hurtado, a fellow racer and a 29-year veteran paramedic of the fire department, initiated CPR, persisting until Robert’s heartbeat and breathing were restored. First responders arrived quickly and transported him to the nearby Level 1 Trauma Center.

Robert is currently hospitalized with a fractured C2, spinal cord compression, and traumatic brain injury (TBI). On May 6, he underwent a C2 fusion, laminectomy, and spinal cord decompression, followed by a tracheostomy on May 7. Presently, he is paralyzed from the neck down, including his diaphragm, necessitating ventilation support.

The outlook for Robert’s recovery remains uncertain, given the severity of his injuries. His family remains optimistic, hoping for Robert to eventually transition off the ventilator and transfer to an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

Robert is a very loved and integral part of the moto community. Robert founded Mountain Cycle and Pro Stop shortly after graduating from Cal Poly SLO, with a degree in manufacturing engineering. He is most recently known as the co-founder of the revolutionary 6D Helmets, and presently consults on future products. For the past 10+ years, Robert has spent most of his weekends racing at Glen Helen, often accompanied by his son, Nick. The Reisinger family was looking forward to taking a 10-day Mediterranean cruisehttps://www.road2recovery.com/athlete-causes/robert-reisinger/?mc_cid=fdd2919f8c&mc_eid=a07c43052e in June, celebrating Nick’s graduation from high school.

The Reisinger family extends heartfelt gratitude to Richard Hurtado and all those who played a pivotal role in saving Robert’s life. They are overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love and support received. Your positive thoughts, prayers, and contributions are profoundly appreciated.

If you’re able to offer support during Robert’s recovery journey, please consider making a donation through Robert’s R2R Cause Page (here). Your contributions will play a crucial role in supporting his rehabilitation efforts and ensuring he is able to put all of his efforts towards his recovery journey. Additionally, messages of hope and healing are greatly appreciated and warmly welcomed.

RETROCROSS

It’s Time Again!

Sunday May 26th / Glen Helen National Track

The fourth annual Motocross Revival is back on Glen Helen’s famed National course. Celebrity champions, vendors, bike show, food trucks and more. In town for the Pala Motocross National? Make it a full weekend of racing! Classes: Vintage, Evo and Modern bikes 85cc and up. Camping is available: www.glenhelenraceway.com

