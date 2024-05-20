WORCS ROUND SIX: CEDAR CITY

For round six of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WORCS Racing series, riders headed north to Cedar Beach Oasis in Cedar City, Utah. Dare Demartile put his Beta USA 450 RX on the top spot of the podium for the second time this season in the 450 Pro class while Mason Semmens won again on his RPM Racing backed KTM 250. Racer Fry earned his 1st Pro-Am win of the season with an impressive victory on his Purvines Racing Yamaha. On Saturday, Kaitlyn Jacobs extended her points lead in the Women’s Pro Class.

The pro section on Sunday included rocks, tires, logs and even a balance beam above an untouched section of dirt and rocks. Justin Hoeft flew off the line with the holeshot before heading into the fast, windy, tree-filled course. As the pack barreled into the pro section, they came in almost four-wide with Demartile the first over the tires. Hoeft and Tyler Lynn used the logs to jump over the balance beam section as they shot in front of Demartile on the first lap. The most challenging part of the course was easily the matrix of logs, providing a level of difficulty that played a pivotal role during this race. Lynn established himself early in the race as the man to beat, capturing a close to 30-second lead over the competition.

Demartile was in second place as Hoeft fell back to third, still recovering after a crash the week before. Lynn found the fast line into the logs, tripling in early on in the race, giving him the fastest lap of the weekend at 8:20; just over 5 seconds faster than any other racer. With two laps remaining, Lynn was poised for an easy win until he hit a tree root and sent the bike flying over a berm. He was okay and able to recover and grab his machine to continue the race. The crash allowed Demartile to catch up and slide into the lead with just two laps to go, while Lynn stayed in front of the charging Purvines Racing Yamaha teammates of Hoeft and Jack Simpson. After a rough start where his battery died, Simpson was charging hard, reeling in Hoeft lap after lap, but Hoeft was able to push forward in the end to halt him in his tracks long enough to land himself on the podium. Simpson and Giacomo Redondi wrapped up the top five at the Oasis.

In 250 Pro, Kai Aiello showcased his speed early, putting himself in the lead on his 3 Bros Husqvarna. On the third lap, he found himself stuck on the final section in the Matrix, unable to get the bike up and over the last two logs, which proved to be the trickiest as they were just close enough together that you couldn’t fit the bike straight between them. He fell back towards the back of the pack allowing Colton Aeck to grab the lead on his Hatch Racing Kawasaki. Aeck led the majority of the race, but another small mistake towards the end allowed points leader Mason Semmens to put his KTM on the top step for the fourth race in a row. Aeck finished in second place. Jake Alvarez was in third place, but a last lap mishap was all Aiello needed to move his way back up into a podium position after another hard-fought two-hour battle. This track proved to be quite tricky and slippery as the race progressed and staying on two wheels was the name of the game. The Pro-AM class had a great battle from start to finish with teammates Racer Fry and Kayden Lynn fighting with Jackson Glathar for the better part of the 120-minute race. A slight penalty forced Glathar from second to third but he stayed on the podium as Racer Fry was on fire from start to finish, gaining his first-ever Pro-AM win heading into the summer break.

On Saturday morning, Giacomo Redondi was on rails in the 125 two-stroke race. For the entire race, he separated hiumself from the competition. On the final lap, with only a few turns to go, disaster struck as he ran out of gas and had to push his way to the finish line. Tristun Alvarez capitalized, getting on the top step of the box for the first time since round one of this year. Travis Damon finished in second place for the start of his busy race weekend as he also won in ATV Pro on Sunday. Daemon Woolslayer rounded out the podium in 125 Pro. Kaitlyn Jacobs wins in Women’s Pro to stretch her points lead.